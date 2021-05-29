Inter Miami host DC United on matchday 9

05/29/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 the match of the ninth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Miami and to DC United in the Inter Miami.

The Inter Miami He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the ninth day after suffering a defeat against him Chicago Fire in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won two of the seven matches played so far in Major League Soccer, with eight goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the DC United suffered a defeat against Orlando City in the last game (0-1), so that a win against the Inter Miami it would help him improve his record in the championship. To date, of the six games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them and adds a figure of 10 goals conceded to five in favor.

In terms of home performance, the Inter Miami they have a record of two losses and a draw in three games played at home, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the DC United He has lost three times in his three games so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Inter Miami to get more points away from home.

Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have three games in a row winning at home against the DC United. The last match they played together in this tournament was in March 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the DC United.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the Inter Miami. The locals come to the meeting in eighth position and with eight points in the locker. For their part, the visitors are in eleventh position with six points.