Inter Miami CF: Rodolfo Pizarro’s permanence is in danger due to the possible arrival of an Inter Milan figure

The Inter Miami CF he got a victory this Sunday against Cincinnati, with a double from Gonzalo Higuaín; However, what attracted attention was the substitution of Rodolfo Pizarro, who entered at minute 90.

This has caused many media to wonder about the future of the former Chivas player, since his stay at Inter Miami CF would be in danger. Various European media, especially in Italy, claim that Ashley young could reach the MLS in summer.

Young knows his compatriot Phill Neville very well, who despite not coinciding with him at Manchester United, the coach of the American team has closely followed his career.

The problem is that, in the event that he arrived at the institution of David Beckham, Young would be a franchise player, which would cause him to remove that nickname from the Mexican and who would have to find another club or play with the reserves, as he does. Matias Pellegrini.

It should be remembered that after an MLS review, midfielder Matuidi became a franchise player and following league regulations, teams can only have three, which would be the French, Gonzalo Higuaín and Ashley Young.