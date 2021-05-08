Inter Miami CF: Rodolfo Pizarro defends MLS and warns Liga MX

This week the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League were played, in which the teams from the MX League they overwhelmed the clubs of the MLS, ranking one of the five that made it to this round.

This caused that several means indicated that the level between the two leagues continues being great; however, the Inter Miami CF striker, Rodolfo Pizarro, noted that in one or two years an MLS team will win the Concacachampions,

“I think it was a little closer, right now because of the results maybe you can see that it is moving away a bit, but I feel that in one or two years the Concacaf MLS is going to be champion, it is not that far,”

Pizarro was questioned at a press conference about the reason why teams from the United States find it difficult to play as visitors when they face Liga MX teams, indicating that the issue of height is an important factor.