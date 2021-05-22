Inter Miami CF: Phil Neville gives support to Rodolfo Pizarro

During the last days, several American and international media have revealed that the Inter Miami would go for two figures from the old continent to reinforce themselves in the summer, we talked about Ashley Young and Marcelo, which would cause a possible departure from Rodolfo Pizarro.

However, the English strategist, Phil Neville, who arrived in MLS this season, gave the Mexican a vote of confidence, indicating that he is working hard, but is desperate to score, so he asked him to relax.

“To be successful we need Rodolfo Pizarro to be the most successful player possible. And we are working very hard. And I think he is working maybe too hard. He is very desperate to succeed, very desperate to score a goal. He has to relax and have the confidence that we have in him. “

Pizarro played second last weekend in the victory of Inter Miami, which generated a lot of controversy around the moment the player goes through; However, the Manchester United legend calmed the rumors and spoke about the continuity of the former Chivas player.

“Rodolfo is part of the stability I want for this team. Just because I made him rest for a particular game, I don’t want anyone to think, especially him, that it’s not a huge part of my plans. It is.” .