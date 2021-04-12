Inter Miami CF: Is Rodolfo Pizarro leaving? They reveal the franchise player sacrificed

The start of the MLS is just around the corner and one of the teams that has generated the most expectation is Inter Miami CF, a team that will have a new coach, it is Phill Neville, an old acquaintance of David Beckham,

However, the new MLS franchise, which debuted last year, is at a crossroads, as it has four franchise players, exceeding the number of footballers allowed by MLS regulations.

In the end, according to the newspaper The Athletic, the Inter Miami board of directors would have already made the decision on who will be sacrificed to leave the team, being the midfielder Matias Pellegrini, a player for whom they paid 9 million dollars at the time.

The source indicates that there are already approaches with six teams, although it does not reveal the names, it indicates that they are from the MLS; however, there is still no formal offer for the 21-year-old. Pellegrini is one of the highest earning players in the league and one of the most valuable at 7.5ME, according to Transfermarkt.