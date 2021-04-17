Inter Miami buys Matías Pellegrini’s contract

04/17/2021 at 10:40 AM CEST

EFE

Inter Miami, the American soccer league (MSL) team founded by David Beckham, has announced the purchase of the contract for Argentine Matías Pellegrini, who will play on loan at the Fort Lauderdale subsidiary.

The club has exercised your one-time seasonal contract purchase in advance of the squad closing deadline, which is fulfilled this Saturday.

The Argentine midfielder will be integrated into the Fort Lauderdale squad, the club’s USL League One team on loan and will not be able to play in the Inter Miami squad in MLS during 2021, the club said in a statement.

The three Inter Miami franchise players for the 2021 season are Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín, Frenchman Blaise Matuidi and Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro.

“We have been working with Matías, his representatives and MLS to reach an agreement, and at this moment we believe that this is the best option for all parties,” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami CF sporting director.

“Matías is a talented young player,” he added, “with an exciting career ahead of him. He will remain in the organization while we work to find a solution on the field and the next steps for him.”

Pellegrini, 21, made history by becoming one of Inter Miami’s first two signings in July 2019 when he joined the team from Estudiantes de La Plata.