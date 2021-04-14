Inter Miami begins their preseason with Phil Neville as coach

04/14/2021 at 4:15 PM CEST

EFE

Inter Miami CF began their preseason for this year’s campaign with English on Monday Phil Neville on the coach’s bench and with the announcement of the renewal for another two years of the midfielder Lewis morgan.

The one who was the “Most Valuable Player of the Club in 2020”, leader in goals and assists within the team, has renewed until 2023 and with the option of extending it one more year, according to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

“This club has given me a great opportunity and there is more to do,” the 24-year-old, who joined the South Florida team from Scotland’s Celtic FC, told a press conference today.

The midfielder accumulated five goals and eight assists in last year’s season, the inaugural one for Inter Miami CF, and noted that the club faces its second season in the American professional league with excitement and amid “an incredible atmosphere.”

Like his partner the defender Leandro González Pirez, also part of the press conference, Morgan He said they want to correct the mistakes of last season, where they were relegated to the bottom of the playoffs, and achieve better results in 2021.

In his first meeting with the press, the English Phil Neville he referred to Morgan as a “starving player” and highlighted his “outstanding” season in 2020.

Neville He pointed out that in general terms the first impressions he has taken of the team are positive, and he specified that the players Ryan shawcross (England) and Gregore (Brazil) will not take part in the training yet because they are in the middle of their visa processes.

He specified that the faster the team understands its philosophy of play, based on positional play and ball possession, the faster the results will be seen.

On the investigation that the MLS announced will do around the hiring of the French international Blaise matuidiSpecifically, if you meet the salary budget and Major League Soccer guidelines, the coach noted that the board has told him that it is something not to worry about.

He added that the club hopes to resolve the investigation, announced last week and for which Inter Miami CF has promised all its cooperation, within a period of up to seven days.

The team owned by the former player David beckham includes the Argentine striker in his lineup Gonzalo HiguainAlthough the former captain of the English team has made no secret of his desire to sign stars such as Argentine Lionel Messi or Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.