Inter: Lautaro Martínez denies any rapprochement with the Atlético de Madrid board

The Argentine footballer Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan in the A series, denied having any rapprochement with the directive of the Atlético de Madrid of the Spanish League, to arrive as his reinforcement for the next season.

I am very happy at Inter and I have no plans to leave. The new contract will be signed. I was very close to signing for Barcelona a year ago, I spoke personally with (Lionel) Messi but I decided to stay ”, were the words of Lautaro Martínez.

The Argentine forward spoke after rumors of a possible departure to reach Madrid, where he assured that he has no plans to leave Inter Milan, where he has just lifted the title as Serie A champion.

Lauro Martínez also spoke about his possible signing with the Barcelona team in the previous season, where he confirmed that he was very close to reaching the Blaugrana team and even had talks with Lionel Messi about the team.

