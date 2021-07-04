Inter is reactivated by Bellerín

07/04/2021 at 9:33 PM CEST

Inter Milan is looking for a replacement for Achraf hakimi, who will join the Paris Saint-Germain discipline in the absence of the club’s official announcement.

His main option is the Italian side of Chelsea, Davide zappacosta, who signed just a year ago at Stamford Bridge from Turin for about 25 million, although the ‘blue’ club is not willing to let him go, and that is why they have focused on a possible incorporation such as that of the Spanish from Arsenal, Hector Bellerín.

With the departure of Hakimi practically done, the ‘neroazurro’ club has been reactivated for the hiring of the ‘gunner’ side, and even has already reached an agreement with the player, although some obstacles remain to be closed with the Emirates club.

Inter now need to talk and negotiate with Arsenal as the claims of both are distant. While in Milan they are looking to contract Bellerín with a transfer with an option to buy at the end of the season, in London they want a transfer of close to 20 or 25 million euros.

The 26-year-old footballer trained in La Masia, has a contract with Arsenal until June 2023, but the ‘gunners’ have been willing to let him go if the interested club approaches the desired figure. After seven seasons playing in the Emirates, Bellerín would head to Serie A to play with the current champion of Calcio, at the hands of Antonio Conte.