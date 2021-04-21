Inter is going to leave, Milan doubts and Juventus alludes to a “blood pact”

The unilateral break of the Super league on the part of the English it has greatly complicated their future. They officially move on without the British, but there are already several teams that are trying to leave. One of them will do it, if it meets its forecasts, in the next few hours.

Its about Inter de Milan. The ‘Nerazzurri’ have received, like the other founders, numerous pressures from UEFA, the fans and the other clubs of their respective Leagues, and given that the boat is leaking everywhere, they will try to leave the Super League as soon as possible . Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, was clear in statements to ‘El Partidazo de COPE’. “We will probably go out”, He pointed out to the Spanish media, and explained to the ANSA agency that “the project is no longer considered to be of interest to the club.”

Marotta was, according to accusations, one of the main promoters of the Superliga. The President of Torino, Urban Cairo, accused him already Andrea Agnelli, president of the Juventus, of “negotiating with both sides”, referring to the fact that his positioning with the Super League was made in parallel to the promises to continue in Serie A in the event of a possible breakdown. However, for Agnelli they were the harshest words: “It’s a Judas”.

Agnelli, betrayed by his good friend Ceferin, maintains his confidence in the Super League. “There is a blood pact between our clubs and we keep moving forward. It has a one hundred percent probability of success, “he told ‘La Reppublica’, explaining that viability is still feasible.

“We want create the best competition in the world capable of benefiting the entire football pyramid, increasing the distribution of resources among the other clubs and remaining open with five places available each year for the others, which will be defined through dialogue with the football institutions, “he insisted.

For his part, AC Milan is aware that the ship is going to sink and they don’t want to be the musicians of the Titanic. The executive president of the club, Ivan Gazidis, said hours before the stampede of the English that the Super League “will add value and support to the entire football pyramid, with greater financial resources” but he was also hesitant in the subsequent meeting.