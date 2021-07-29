Inter golea with a great Calhanoglu and Lukaku returns

Simone Inzaghi’s new Inter takes shape. Today the Serie A champion finished his fourth pre-season friendly against Crotone with a brilliant 6-0 finish, relegated last season to Serie B, with his sports center in Appiano Gentile as the setting.

Two defeats against Sarnico (16-0) and Pergolettese (8-0) and a win on penalties against Lugano (2-2 and 3-4) had achieved an Inter who today had fun at the hands of the recently signed Hakan Çalhanoglu , author of a goal and three assists, in the match in which Romelu Lukaku reappeared with the ‘Nerazzurra’ shirt after his holidays.

Inzaghi has been able to line up several players who will be regular players during the season: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Brozovic and Calhanoglu. Along with them, Kolarov, Dimarco, Darmian, Nainggolan, Pinamonti and Satriano, a young striker who with today has 9 goals in preseason.

Uruguayan striker Martín Striano opened the scoring with a header in the 10th minute when he finished off a corner kick from Çalhanoglu. The Turk also assisted Federico Dimarco in the 2-0 (22 ‘) and scored the third with a placed shot (27’). Çalhanoglu, Inter’s beacon, rounded off his good performance, also giving Andrea Pinamonti 4-0 (56 ‘). Stefano Sensi (58 ‘) and Marcelo Brozovic (64’) rounded off 6-0 in a second half in which Inzaghi was replacing his players.

Besides Çalhanoglu, relieved by Artuo Vidal at the time of the game, the other noteworthy note of the match was the return of Lukaku after the break. The Belgian, although he started training on Monday and is short on form, was about to score.