Inter get all three points after defeating Bologna 0-1

04/03/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The Inter added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Bologna this saturday in the Renato Dall’ara. The Bologna He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Crotone at home (2-3) and the other in front of the Sampdoria in his fiefdom (3-1). Regarding the visiting team, the Inter he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Torino at home and the Atalanta in their stadium, by 1-2 and 1-0 respectively and had a streak of eight consecutive victories. After the score, the Bolognese team is eleventh at the end of the duel, while the Inter continues as leader of Serie A.

The game started in an excellent way for him Inter, which released the luminous thanks to a little Romelu lukaku in minute 31. With this result the first part of the duel ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Bologna gave entrance to Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mattias Svanberg, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini and Musa Juwara by Takehiro tomiyasu, Nicolas Dominguez, Nicola Sansone, Andreas Olsen and Mitchell dijks, Meanwhile he Inter gave the green light to Roberto Gagliardini, Matteo darmian, Alexis Sanchez and Matías Vecino by Christian eriksen, Ashley young, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella.

The referee showed eight yellow cards, four of them to the Bologna (Adama Soumaoro, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Emanuel Vignato and Musa Juwara) and four to Inter (Andrea Ranocchia, Marcelo brozovic, Alessandro Bastoni and Roberto Gagliardini).

With 68 points, the Inter maintains the leadership of Serie A, occupying a place of access to the Champions League at the end of the match, while the Bologna it was 11th with 34 points.

The next day the Bolognese team will play away from home against the AS Roma, Meanwhile he Inter will seek victory at home against him Cagliari.

Data sheetBologna:Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martínez and Romelu LukakuInter:Federico Ravaglia, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Adama Soumaoro, Mitchell Dijks, Andreas Olsen, Jerdy Schouten, Nicolás Domínguez, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone and Musa BarrowStadium:Renato Dall’araGoals:Romelu Lukaku (0-1, min. 31)