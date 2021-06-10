Inter follow Emerson

06/10/2021

On at 18:39 CEST

Football Club Barcelona made Emerson’s ‘signing’ official at the beginning of June. The full-back, who had been on loan to Betis for two years, returned to Barça after the club exercised the purchase option. However, this arrival could have more to do with the economic aspect than with the sporting one.. According to Sky Sports, Inter is interested in taking over the footballer.

In Italy they regard him as Achraf’s successor, if the footballer finally signed for Paris Saint Germain. Born in 1999, skills such as the verticality and reach of the player, despite his youth, place him as one of the priorities of the twentieth Serie A champion.

Emerson had a transversal role with Betis, having 79 participations, scoring 5 goals and giving 10 assists. Now the player’s representativer, Frederic Peña has come to the Inter headquarters to negotiate the signing, in which he was the first contact for the signing of the former Betic by Inter. In case the signing becomes official, the Sevillian club would take 20% of the income, something that was stipulated in the contract.