The improvement in the finishes was the focus of Internacional’s training, this Friday, at CT Parque Gigante, on the last day of the third week of activities of the Rio Grande do Sul team after the stoppage due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The jobs required good passes, crosses and kicks from the entrance to the area. The players were divided into small groups and performed the exercises at different times, maintaining their distance and routine care. The squad returns to training on Monday.

Inter team continues training at CT Parque Gigante

Photo: Disclosure / Inter / Estadão

Off the field, the Colorado board continues to work to maintain the squad. The boys Johnny and Roberto, revealed by the base categories of the club, renewed their contracts until December 2022. On Thursday, it was the turn of Bruno Praxedes to extend his commitment to the club.

Since 2006 at Inter, Roberto has not hidden his happiness. “Reason for a lot of joy. I have been here since I was a child. I am very happy for this vote of confidence. I was very inspired by the players who are here, having this experience with them is a reason for a lot of learning,” said the 21-year-old defender. .

Son of Brazilian parents, but born in the United States, Johnny has been at the club for six years, also celebrating the renovation. “Another dream and goal being realized, very happy to renew the contract. May I bring joy and titles to the fans. It’s been a year of great learning, of opportunities and I’m trying to make the best of it,” said the midfielder, 18 years old.

.