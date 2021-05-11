Inter defends the lead against AS Roma

05/11/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-sixth day of Serie A will be played, which will face the Inter Yet the Rome in the Giuseppe Meazza.

The Inter He is looking forward to the thirty-sixth matchday after winning his last two games 5-1 and 0-2, the first against the Sampdoria in his fiefdom and the second against him Crotone at home. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won 26 of the 35 games played to date and have managed to score 79 goals for and 30 against.

For its part, the AS Roma He took the victory against the Crotone during their last match of the competition (5-0), with so many Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Borja Mayoral Y Lorenzo Pellegrini, so he hopes to repeat the marker, this time in the fiefdom of the Inter. Of the 35 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the AS Roma he has won 17 of them and has a balance of 63 goals scored against 53 goals conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Inter they have won 15 times, lost once and drawn once in 17 games played so far, making them a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. In the role of visitor, the AS Roma It has a balance of five wins, nine losses and three draws in 17 games played, so it will have to strive to score points in its visit to the stadium of the Inter to try to break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Giuseppe Meazza, obtaining as a result 17 victories, eight defeats and 12 draws in favor of the Inter. Likewise, the visiting squad adds four games in a row without losing away from home against the Inter. The last time they played the Inter and the Rome In this competition it was in January 2021 and they ended up drawing 2-2.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Serie A qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Inter is ahead of the AS Roma with a difference of 27 points. The Inter has accumulated a total of 85 points in its locker so far that have allowed it to reach the current leadership of Serie A. As for the visiting team, the AS Roma, is in seventh position with 58 points.