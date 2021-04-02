Inter defends its leadership against Bologna

04/02/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The Inter visit this Saturday to Renato Dall’ara to measure yourself with Bologna in their twenty-ninth match of Serie A, which will start at 20:45.

The Bologna faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the twenty-ninth day to consolidate a winning streak after winning in the last two games of the competition against him Crotone away from home (2-3) and against Sampdoria in his field (3-1). In addition, the locals have won in nine of the 28 games played to date, with a streak of 39 goals in favor and 44 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Inter He had just won his last two games 1-2 and 1-0, the first against the Torino out of his field and the second against him Atalanta at home, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Bologna. To date, of the 27 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won 20 of them and accumulates a figure of 26 goals conceded compared to 65 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Bologna He has a record of six victories, four defeats and three draws in 13 games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this game, but he will have to strive to win. At the exits, the Inter has a balance of nine wins, one loss and four draws in 14 games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Bologna to take the victory.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of BolognaIn fact, the numbers show 14 losses and four draws for the locals. In turn, the visitors have a streak of two games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of Bologna. The last time they played the Bologna and the Inter in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 3-1 favorable to the Inter.

Currently, the Inter it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 31 points with respect to its rival. The team of Sinisa Mihajlovic it ranks in eleventh place with 34 points on its scoreboard. For his part, Inter He is the current leader of Serie A and has accumulated a total of 65 points so far.