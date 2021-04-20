Inter defends its lead against Spezia Calcio

04/20/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see him face the Spezia and to Inter in the Alberto Picco Stadium.

The Spezia Calcio He reaches the thirty-second day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last game against him Bologna by a score of 4-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won eight of the 31 matches played so far with a figure of 41 goals in favor and 59 against.

For his part, Inter achieved a tie to one against Naples, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Spezia Calcio. To date, of the 31 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won 23 of them with a balance of 70 goals scored against 28 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Spezia Calcio they have won four times, been defeated six times and have drawn five times in 15 games played so far, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Inter has a balance of 10 wins, one loss and five draws in 16 games played, so the players of the Spezia Calcio They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Likewise, the visitors have a streak of three games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of the Spezia. The last time both teams met in this competition was in December 2020 and the match ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the Inter.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Serie A qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by 43 points in favor of the Inter. The team of Vincenzo Italian he ranks in fourteenth place with 32 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Inter So far he has accumulated a total of 75 points that have allowed him to achieve the current leadership of Serie A.