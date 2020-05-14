Definition on salary cuts was agreed during a meeting between athletes and the board

Internacional announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to cut the wages of the squad by 25% during the coronavirus pandemic period. The definition of salary cuts was agreed during a meeting between the athletes and the board in the morning.

Inter reduces players’ salaries

Photo: Disclosure / Inter / Estadão

In the statement announcing the wage reduction, inserted in Provisional Measure 936 of the federal government, which allows the adoption of this type of agreement, Inter recalls that this was the second time that the cast accepted the reduction of the amount to be received in the period in that the championships are paralyzed – previously, players agreed not to receive image rights for three months. He also pointed out that “such a measure will avoid contract suspensions and new layoffs at this time.”

Inter also pointed out that the 25% salary cut was also carried out in its staff, which will reduce the workload in the same way. But he says that professionals who receive less will not have their values ​​reduced.

Previously, Inter estimated that the coronavirus crisis would cause a loss of revenues of up to R $ 100 million. Therefore, it has been seeking to reduce its expenses this year by 30% – about R $ 110 million of what was foreseen in its budget.

Last week, including, Inter reported the dismissal of 8% of its staff. Previously, he had ended the activities of team B and made cuts in the technical committee of Eduardo Coudet and in the youth teams.

