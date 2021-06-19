Inter celebrate the discharge of Eriksen: "We never stop thinking about you"

Inter Milan, team Christian eriksen, wanted to make a public statement and celebrated the Danish player’s discharge and return home, after an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) was placed after a successful operation at the Kingdom Hospital in Copenhagen as a result of his collapse during Denmark- Finland of the Eurocup.

“We have not stopped a moment to dedicate our thoughts to Christian, respecting in silence in such a delicate and personal moment, “Inter wrote in an official note.

“Since last Saturday, the days have not been normal. They have become eternal and meaningless, we wished it was just a nightmare. Fortunately, from nightmares, even the worst, we wake up “, continues the note.” In the respectful silence of these days we have been condensing our thoughts, our prayers and even our sighs. Sighs that were of relief, thanks to the photos and messages that came to us from a place that until recently was unknown: the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. “

Eriksen, 29, has been a player for Inter, the current Italian champion, since January 2020, when he was incorporated free from Tottenham.

“Tuesday morning filled us with joy: a photo, a smile, a thumbs up and, above all, a hopeful message. On Friday he took another step: he underwent surgery, was discharged and visited his colleagues” the concentration of Dinamaca.

As the game between Denmark and Finland resumed in Copenhagen last Saturday, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, his teammates at Inter scored with their national teams, dedicating their goals to Eriksen. ‘Chris, I love you,’ Romelu yelled at the cameras. “The message has bounced around the world.” The tributes came from everywhere, even from South Korea, where Son, whoever was Christian’s teammate at Tottenham, dedicated his goals to him. “

“These days, we’ve gone from chills and fear to relief. We were thrilled with the huge number 10 jersey that was shown before Denmark-Belgium, in the same stadium last Saturday. The match was stopped in the 10th minute, and all the fans and players, including Romelu, broke into applause. Banners, t-shirts … fans and national teams dedicated all a few thoughts to our number 24“continues the letter.” Moments that come together in a big, strong and heartfelt hug for Christian Eriksen. “

“Strength Chris, Inter and all the Interistas are with you,” concludes Inter.