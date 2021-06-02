Inter ask for more than 80 million for Lautaro

06/02/2021

On at 15:18 CEST

Inter Milan has raised the sale price of Achraf hakimi up to 80 million. The precarious economic situation that the Neroazurro group is going through, forces it to sell to generate a capital gain of 100 million euros in the summer market.

Despite the fact that the Spanish-Moroccan full-back has only been in Milan for a year, Giuseppe Meazza has placed high hopes in the negotiations with PSG. There was talk of 60 million but now the price of one of its great stars rises to 80 million.

The club is also receiving offers for Lautaro Martinez. One of them is Atlético de Madrid, which has been following the Bull closely for years and was close to signing him when the Argentine played for Racing. According to Corriere dello Sport, the mattress workers’ proposal of between 40-50 million does not even reach half of what the Milan club would be willing to receive for getting rid of the Argentine.

If the Nerazzurri succeed in closing the sale of Achraf, they would offer him a contract of 4.5 million euros net to renew the Argentine forward. Yes Lautaro He decides to stay and he knows what he has on the table, but if his intention is to change clubs, Inter has already assured that for less than 80-90 million he will not let him go.