Inter are looking for a ‘9’ at zero cost

04/28/2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

Just one step away from being proclaimed champion of Serie A after years of Juventus hegemony, Inter’s technical secretariat does not stop and is already thinking about what will be next season. The team has proven to have a very established eleven type, with pieces that fit into a system that Conte has been molding until it is fully adapted to what he had.

But now the most difficult thing remains: to show that this team can go to more. This is what the ‘Nerazzurri’ sports management wants, which works to complete a very balanced squad. Conte’s eleven seems settled, but the Italian coach is now looking for the bottom of the closet. It will not be easy in times of pandemic, so the ‘Nerazzurri’ work in ‘low cost’ reinforcements.

As pointed out in Italy, they are looking for a ‘9’ that can give rest to the Lautaro-Lukaku duo. And the best placed, today, would be Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman ends his contract and is not having an excessive role in Tuchel’s Chelsea. Thus, he would adopt the substitute role that Inter requests, with the option of discussing the ownership of the fashionable couple in Italian football.

Even so, it is not the only one that sounds. Others like Agüero, who also ends his contract and confirmed his departure from City, Depay or Dzeko also sound to reinforce the ‘Nerazzurri’ team.