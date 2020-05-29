Midfielder who got his name linked to Flamengo extended agreement with Colorado until 2022

On Friday (29), through their official website, Inter announced the new agreement of midfielder Rodrigo Dourado, a name that came to be fanned in the transfer market as of interest to Flamengo. Now, the Dourado contract lasts until 2023.

– Very happy with the renovation, with the confidence of the board, confidence of the Club. I hope to return as soon as possible to play with Inter’s shirt, that’s what I’ve always done since I was little. Happy, I am feeling well and I hope to do what I love playing football the most – said the athlete to the official website.

Rodrigo Dourado is seen at Inter as one of the great successes due to the huge investment that Colorado has made in its base categories, affectionately called by the club of Celeiro de Ases.

Formed in the lower divisions of Internacional since the age of 12, the athlete, now 25, has accumulated five achievements as a professional (three times Gauchão and two times Recopa Gaúcha) within his 223 games (some of them being the team captain) and nine goals scored.

Despite not having any call in the curriculum for the main Brazilian team, his name was marked in the history of Amarelinha. That’s because, in 2016, he was in the unprecedented achievement of the gold medal by Brazil in the edition of the Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro.

