In Italy they assure that Juventus and Inter Milan want Ousmane Dembélé in the next transfer market. Injuries have slowed down the French winger and if a good offer came Barcelona would be willing to sell the ex from Dortmund.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in Ousmane Dembélé. In the case of the neroazzurro team, knowing of Barcelona’s interest in Lautaro Martínez could try to get the Frenchman into the operation. And it is that with the economic crisis that the coronavirus is generating the market will change and the transfers will have to be made cheaper.

Inter Milan ask for more than 100 million for Lautaro, but Barcelona will not be able to reach such amount, so the operation could be closed in less money if Dembélé enters the operation. For his part, Juventus has been called Ousmane for a while on his agenda and he has already asked the entity several times for him.

On the other hand, The sale of Ousmane Dembélé could also take place so that Barcelona has the liquidity to undertake a signing, such as the aforementioned Lautaro Martínez, or Neymar. The Brazilian, despite the soap operas that have been experienced in recent times, remains one of the Barça club’s primary objectives.

Ousmane Dembélé came for almost 150 million to the Camp Nou after Neymar’s departure to PSG. Now, the azulgranas they could settle for 70 kilos after the injury history of the former Dortmund Borussia player has lowered his market value and the confidence of clubs willing to invest in him.