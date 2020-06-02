The IAPA condemned the attacks, arrests and threats suffered by journalists while covering protests in the United States after the death of George Floyd.

The Inter-American Press Society (SIP) condemned the attacks on Tuesday, arrests and threats that the journalists while covering the protests that take place in United States following the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The president of the Yep, Christopher Barnes, said in a statement that “while journalists know the risks to which they are exposed during the coverage of social protests“In many of the reported cases the press” became the objective of the Police and the protesters“

The IAPA denounced the arrest in Minneapolis last Friday of the correspondent of the CNN, Ómar Jiménez, while broadcasting live and from two other members of his team, as well as assault on photojournalist Linda Tirado, that same night he was shot with a rubber bullet in the eye and lost his vision.

In this city, journalist Julio-César Chávez and Rodney Seward, both of them, were also wounded by rubber bullets. .; Ali Velshi and his channel team MSNBC; Susan Ormiston, journalist for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and John Marschitz, sound engineer at CBS News.

Protests over the death of Floyd, who was arrested on May 25, began last week and continue on Tuesday in numerous cities across the country where protesters call for an end to the police brutality.

Floyd’s arrest was captured on video by passers-by and shows a Police officer with his knee on the neck of the arrested, handcuffed and on the ground, and who repeatedly shouted that couldn’t breathe.

Until now, the authorities have also arrested the correspondent of the Australian chain during the protests. 9News, Tim Arvier in Minneapolis; photographers Bridget Bennett and Ellen Schmidt at Las Vegas (Nevada), and in NY to the reporter of the HuffPost, Christopher Mathias, and the commentator on CNNKeith Boykin.

The protesters also attacked in Washington, DC, to Leland Vittert, reporter for Fox News, and his team near the White House, and in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) Ian Smith, photojournalist for the network KDKA TV, whose camera was destroyed.

In addition, a group of protesters caused damage to the CNN headquarters in Atlanta (Georgia).

The IAPA, along with 96 other press organizations, signed a letter that they sent to the Police and Minnesota state authorities, in which they protested the treatment received during the coverage of demonstrations.

The president of the IAPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, Roberto RockHe stressed that “when the press is attacked, the public’s right to receive news is affected” and urged that the attacks and arrests be stopped and “the free mobilization of the press be guaranteed.”

