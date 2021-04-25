Intentional? Paulo Dybala explained his kiss with Cristiano Ronaldo in a celebration

Paulo dybala is one of those few players who has had the opportunity to play with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for a good period. With Leo he does it in the Argentine National Team and with CR7 he shares in Juventus.

Precisely with Cristiano he has a good relationship with teammates, they have affection and it has been in evidence.

In an interview with the Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, Dybala confessed the truth about the kiss he starred in with Cristiano and it went viral.

“That image was right against Parma in the previous home championship. Just during the match I give him an assist, he scores the goal and he comes to celebrate with me and when we were celebrating, we both turned to the same side and in an image from a camera it seems like we were kissing but obviously not “, declared Paulo.

In this #DiaInternacionalDelKeso You have to remember the accidental kiss between Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala What other case do you remember? 🗣️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8VEOvKSDnG – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) April 13, 2021

He also told the story of how the Dybala Mak was born – its colorful goal celebration.

“I am a very fan of gladiators, I like them a lot, I like movies, Rome, battles. And we played a final with Juventus against Milan and I missed the last penalty and we lost. Then we had four days of vacations that I already had organized to stay there in Doha and it was the worst vacation of my life. He had never been so bitter. And I said I have to come back stronger, I have to take it forward and I remembered that gladiators came out with a mask in every battle and I said if I score a goal I will celebrate it like this, ”added the Argentine.

On who is the better player between Messi and Cristiano he made a legendary dribble: “It’s easy for me: I choose both … I don’t think one is better than the other.”