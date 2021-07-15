Intentional homicide in CDMX at its lowest levels

MEXICO CITY.- Intentional homicides in Mexico City are at the lowest levels since April 2015, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

According to the capital government, the maximum number of malicious homicides in the capital was registered in the first quarter of 2019, after almost doubling in 2018, during the previous administration.

This, they indicate, has been reversed “thanks to the implementation of the Capital Government’s Security Strategy, which is based on four axes: Attention to causes; More and Better Police; Intelligence and Research; and coordination with the Capital Prosecutor’s Office, the Judiciary and with the security institutions of the Government of Mexico, including the National Guard and the Secretaries of National Defense (SEDENA) and the Navy (SEMAR) ”.

The SESNSP detailed that intentional homicide registers a reduction of 37.3 percent if the first half of 2021 is compared with the first half of 2019, since it went from 816 intentional homicides registered from January to June 2019 to only 512 from January to June of 2021, according to the Crime Incidence Assessment of the Capital Government.

While the daily average of this crime went from 4.5 in January-June 2019 to only 2.8 in that same period of 2021.

