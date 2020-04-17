Car racing stopped being at the racetracks and became exclusively in the living room during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Drivers in the most important categories have used virtual platforms on computers and even video games to keep in touch with important motoring skills while all championships are suspended.

Simulator training has been a part of Formula 1 and other categories for years, but today it has become the only opportunity to practice driving a car. At the moment it is only possible to know the tracks, test reflexes, step on the accelerator and overtake while you are accommodated in front of a cutting edge technology capable of reproducing virtually a good part of the sensations of a real track.

Most pilots use simulator platforms that cost more than R $ 100 thousand and are used on the computer. Some even meet on the internet and organize championships during this quarantine. Felipe Massa and Rubens Barrichello, for example, have participated in a charity competition in the last days with the presence of 28 participants.

In the case of Formula 3 Brazilian Igor Fraga, the routine in simulators is not new. The 21-year-old was a Gran Turismo world champion, the only virtual championship approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), and now he trains up to five hours a day. His favorite platform is the PlayStation 4, with the addition of a steering wheel to reproduce the movements.

“The online competitions of the game have a very high level, this ends up forcing you to exceed limits. The simulator makes you develop well the ability to accelerate and braking techniques”, he explained. At the end of last year, Fraga guided in a Gran Turismo 4 simulator event as a companion to the six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. “Hamilton came to have difficulty in some initial laps. Afterwards he has improved and had an impressive adaptability,” he recalled.

Stock Car driver Sérgio Jimenez is another lover of simulators. “It even helps to maintain concentration, because as there is no engine noise, you need to stay more connected,” he explained. Jimenez says that by using the equipment at home, it is also necessary to be aware of other distractions that do not disturb, such as conversations or until the phone rings. Until the evidence returns, he keeps his job as a businessman and owner of gas stations.

Current three-time Stock Car champion Daniel Serra has not accelerated on a track for almost two months and has been missing speed. Physical training has been important in quarantine, as well as not being so focused exclusively on virtual races. “There is a right way to guide yourself in the simulator, but it is not always the same way to guide yourself in reality. I like to use it to learn some tracks, but the simulator sometimes doesn’t have the most specific details of the circuit,” he said.

WITHOUT ALTERNATIVE

For those who ride a motorcycle, there is no alternative. Moto-E rider Eric Granado cannot replace the lack of racing. “There is no simulator on the bike. And the ones that exist, in Europe, are far from reality. The bike conveys a feeling on the track that is difficult to put on a machine,” he explained.

During the quarantine, he has been looking to recover from a recently injured right shoulder and is trying to minimize possible impacts of the lack of a timetable. “As much as I train, I will never be able to work my muscles and prepare the way the bike requires, especially in the shoulders, forearms and cardiorespiratory”, he commented.

