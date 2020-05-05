         Intensive agriculture could increase the risk of epidemics

An international team of researchers led by the Universities of Bath and Sheffield has investigated the evolution of Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria carried by livestock that is the leading cause of gastroenteritis in high-income countries.

Their study has concluded that overuse of antibiotics, high numbers of animals, and low genetic diversity caused by intensive culture techniques increase the likelihood that pathogens become a major public health risk.

Genetic evolution of the pathogen

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focuses on the genetic evolution of the pathogen, discovering that livestock-specific strains of the bacteria emerged at the same time as a significant increase in the number of livestock in the 20th century.

Specifically, changes in the diet, anatomy, and physiology of livestock triggered gene transfer between general and specific strains of livestock with significant gene gain and loss.

This helped the bacteria infect humans.: In the last decades, there have been various pathogenic viruses and bacteria that have changed from species of wild animals to humans: HIV started in monkeys; H5N1 came from birds; Covid-19 is now suspected of coming from bats.

For the infection to be a pandemic, other factors are already common, such as the movement of animals worldwide and intensive agricultural practices.

According Sam sheppard, from the Milner Center for Evolution at the University of Bath:

There are an estimated 1.5 billion cattle on Earth, each producing around 30 kg of manure each day; If about 20 percent of them carry Campylobacter, that equates to a huge potential public health risk.

Campylobacter is present in the feces of 20% of livestock worldwide. It should be remembered that Campylobacter causes three times more cases than E. coli, Salmonella and listeria combined.

