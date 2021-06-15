Intensely | Miguel Ríos: “When I wanted to stop, the blues of the third age gave me” – El Sol de México

His voice does not detract, although it is not the same from the eighties, that powerful voice that sang “Welcome” in all his concerts and in which, according to him, was his peak on stage, during which he visited Mexico on April 29 1988, one of the first massive concerts by a foreign artist in our country.

The setting was the Plaza de Toros, a night in which the Rock and Ríos sounded in the voice of the 40 thousand attendees who endured a downpour, and that Miguel says he will remember until the day he dies: “It would have to be very insensitive if not I would remember the people in the rain, their desire to recover something that should never have been taken away from them, their rock and roll and the fear that it would all be screwed up again ”.

A long time, the most recent album by Miguel Ríos with The Black Betty Trio, sounds like the memories of the Spanish artist.

The presentation of this production was on June 7, Miguel’s 77th birthday, who says: “I don’t know if (the date) reaches the cabal, but it’s a nice capicúa. And meeting them in good health is something I want to celebrate. That is why I presented him in a solidarity showcase by streaming, where the cameras entered my party and I presented him my new songs plus some not so new, and to the Black Betty … Oh, and I premiered my new single, “Hola Ríos Hello!”

The event began with this new song in which to the rhythm of rock he justifies his return to the stage, almost apologizing for being ten years gone, and for having made a farewell tour of which he regretted to play again.

“I had written down in an old diary never to grow old on stage … and when I wanted to stop it gave me the blues of the third age … when I stopped jumping I noticed that I was beginning to rust …” And he ends as one who accepts the blame “that tour of Farewell made me a liar for life ”.

Why listen to the new Miguel Ríos?

“With The Black Betty Trio, we have made an honest and contemporary record. But I have to be criticized by others ”, he points out in an interview,“… this is a rougher and less sweetened sound. More in line with my current age. What I hope is that it helps me to continue communicating with the people who like me. And that it serves to move and excite whoever hears it. As always”.

Miguel is right. His maturity is noticeable, not only physically, which is evident when he gives a show singing on a chair, compared to the energy he projected in the Rock and Ríos years (1982); Rock and roll boomerang (1980); The rock of a summer night (1983); The Year of the Comet (1986) and Miguel Ríos (1988), all albums from the eighties, which he closed with Directo al corazón in 1990, and in which he spent jumping and wasting energy on stage.

He doesn’t seem like an old man either, but yes, as he defines it himself, “I’m a senior artist”. That maturity is noticeable in the sound, in the command of the voice, the perfect entrances, in his chords, and in not thinking so much about appearances but about his art. Miguel sings like someone who sings to his friends, in a more intimate album, recounting adventures to his loyal fans, letting them see a mustache that they had never seen before, dressed for a party between friends rather than for a live broadcast.

Do you have new audiences, or are they loyal fans?

“The two tours I’ve done, while I was retired, have been ‘Taste is ours 20 years later’ and ‘Symphonic Ríos’, a tour with a 50-piece orchestra. The public that came to see me did not ask for identification, but I think there will be a bit of everything. ” This production could seem more for a regular audience, for frequent clients, because in many songs it is self-referential, in Memphis-Granada he tells how he returned to rock and not to another rhythm, “Spain was a country where tradition crushed the young you by order of the dictator … At the end of the fifties, Elvis was god, and I was a boy from Cartuja who woke up hearing the King of Rock … and finished “a planetary wave, saved my generation.”

Miguel Ríos was a rock pioneer in Spain, but he has another vision: “I don’t consider myself a standard-bearer. I have never had such pointed pretensions ”.

However, Miguel was, along with others of his generation, part of a movement that gave new vigor to the youth who lived under the Franco regime. He began by winning a radio contest with his friends with the song “You are my destiny”, by Paul Anka; At sixteen he went to live in Madrid and became known as Mike Ríos, the King of the Twist.

Like Miguel Ríos, he had moderate success in the second half of the sixties, and it was in 1970 that he grew in popularity when he recorded “The song of joy”, an extract from Beethoven’s ninth symphony, with which he reached number one in popularity charts in Australia, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, and was in the top 20 in Ireland, United Kingdom, South Africa, and of course, Spain.

He spent a month in jail for smoking marijuana after a concert, an experience that in an interview with Europa Press he pointed out as the hardest moment of his life because “one day you find yourself stuck in the place where the Franco regime took people that he committed crimes, a kind of medieval dungeon for which he was neither psychically nor intellectually prepared ”.

After his most prolific time in the eighties, he recorded El gusto es Nuestro in 1996, along with Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, and Victor Manuel, with whom he made a highly successful world tour. In 1998 he presented the show Big Band Ríos, in which he adapted many of his hits to Big Band and Mike Navajas, from the three-cent opera, by Kurt Weil and Bertold Brecht.

For the Spanish artist, his artistic longevity is due to his versatility, since, “whatever I do, it will always be a new vision of rock and roll … I have continued to maintain sufficient creative dignity so that my patrons will not abandon me.”

Now he shows it with the “Blues of the third age”, which, although it speaks of a woman, also seems to have a bit of it. And he takes time to record what he likes, such as “Viene and then goes”, a Spanish adaptation of the song “Comes then goes”, by Pearl Jam. Thus, the album passes between memories, new songs and tributes with a solid, consistent and very catchy sound.

Do you like reggaeton?

I suppose that when so many people “dog”, it will be because they like it. But honestly, I don’t know if it’s generational music or another form of music business. We with rock and roll also bitch ours.

And current Spanish pop?

Of what I have no doubt, is that now a lot of good music is being made all over the planet. It is noted that, as in other musical styles, popular music has a history and a story to hook new generations of musicians. And, of course, they play very well.

What did the pandemic leave you?

The pandemic is the evidence that we are on the wrong path, and it leaves only pain and inequality. In Spain, my country, has left a very convoluted political situation, in which neoliberalism has wanted to fish in a troubled river. But people, in general, have shown great civility. Personally, I cannot complain because, so far, I have come out unscathed. But in my profession it has left many breakdowns.

Míguel does not see himself damaged, but strong, mature, like those wise men who no longer wait for criticism, who no longer seek answers but rather enjoy their art, who sing for themselves and for those who have identified with their music, with their ways, whether old acquaintances or new to the group. Oh Miguel! How good to have you back.

