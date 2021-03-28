Intensely | Lolita Ayala and her lucky incident – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The history of Lolita Ayala is well known for her participation and conduction of various newscasts, for several decades. The recent history of Lolita Ayala has more to do with the way in which some content has the ability to go viral, and with the way its protagonist deals with it.

The video of 2015 is well known to all, in which the Mexican presenter is giving a news story, and in the middle of the speech a phlegm is stuck that makes her have a difficult time:

“In Pharr Texas, police elements captured a Mexican who was driving a trailer loaded with mentafetamines, highly addictive and harmful drugs that came from Reynosa Tamaulipas … Phill Barrera … Mhh …, sorry, Mhh … Excuse me, Phil Barrera I was saying, Spokesperson for the United States Customs and Border Protection Mhh … he said that almost a hundred kilos of menthetamines were hidden … a little water, he recomposes himself and points out: “He’s already gone, excuse me.”

It was just that. A completely normal situation, which happens to anyone, although not necessarily on open TV and on the national chain. The incident quickly reached the internet, and as often happens in these cases, especially when it comes to famous people, it went viral. For several years, dozens of parodies, memes and even remixes gave account of the inexhaustible creativity of Mexicans around this situation.

But Lolita, who two years later would conclude her period as the head of the newscast, did not sit idly by and, thanks to her daughter, Magüis Sosa, who had the idea of ​​capitalizing on all that viral content, has once again been seen in other ways and it has become a trend as part of a clothing line that takes up that incident with humor, making it clear in passing that it also has the ability to laugh at itself.

Lolita, how do you remember that moment of the famous incident on television?

When did the phlegm thing happen to me? Well … I was on the news and this phlegm did not go away and it did not go away … until I asked the public for a moment, I drank some water, swallowed and said: “It’s gone!” And that was what caught their attention, that I said: “He’s gone.” And so I remember it, then I started to see memes and different things, that if a dragon had come out of my throat or so many others … All this has grown a lot.

After that, what did you think when you saw the videos, parodies and even remixes that people shared on the internet?

It made me smile, let’s say, amazed that something as normal as having a phlegm clogged you would cause such a scandal. So, I was really amazed and well, now I’m the happiest that I had that little incident, yes.

So Lolita Ayala has a sense of humor

Of course they have, they made me laugh. How am I going to get upset because they make those memes? On the contrary, they have made me happy, I mean, whoever bothers because they make a meme because I say it’s wrong, right? What little sense of humor he has… I loved that they made me my memes.

How did you come up with the idea of ​​launching your own product line?

What happens is that the economic issues in my foundation, Solo por Ayudar, have declined, because right now there are very few people who make donations, and we are looking for funds to continue helping people. So my daughter came up with the idea of ​​making these T-shirts with my face… When she arrived and said: “Mom, I’m going to make you some T-shirts with your face”, and I replied: “What? And who do you think is going to want to wear a shirt with my face on it? If there are already many young people who do not even know me “and he says:” That’s why, because you’re vintage! “.

And it worked.

Yes, and what a surprise I have been, the truth is, I am very happy, to begin with, because what pride it has been for me that my daughter achieved this, really, that in the middle of such a difficult situation she had a magnificent idea, the It developed very well and well, we are receiving some funds, which although there are still few with the t-shirts, because we have already begun to receive a little to help poor people. And so that’s how it came about, for wanting to help me carry out the Solo por Ayudar function.

And from there, to appear on the cover of a fashion magazine.

Yes, of course… Elle magazine, which brought me the clothes and dressed me very elegantly, and well, I think it was also a success.

Before the incident, how much did you pay attention to social media?

I did attend them, but not like now, of course. I had little time for social networks, because I worked a lot on the newscast, since I wrote it and made the editing order, it was not just getting to read, but doing the newscast and then airing it; I also checked social media, but not as intensely as I am doing now.

Now people already know something about Pharr Texas or Phil Barrera

That’s right, because nobody knew them (laughs)… Yeah, man, I wonder if they’ve heard anything or nothing of all this.

And how does shopping for your clothing line turn out to be helpful?

All that we earn with these sales is for Solo por Ayudar, the foundation that I opened 36 years ago, in 1985, when the earthquake occurred; at that moment we decided to build houses for street children and then a food bank, a program against breast cancer and then another against leukemia. We also have 1,600 kidney transplants, that is, we are not small, well, now we do, because the new government does not provide facilities, I do not think it wants foundations because it is limiting us all … I hope it changes the way, but for now we are doing what we can, which is very little. Right now I mentioned a few programs, but we also have cataracts, a drug bank, lung cancer from wood smoke, pro-blind people, natural disasters and so on … it is the poor who do not get all that. We hope that some money will arrive so we can continue helping.

How has the government limited them?

Well, they have taken out new taxes; A law came out that requires that of each donation that any foundation received, the government was going to keep 30 percent, and other measures that have limited us, so we are getting worse and worse.

He was 29 years in charge of his newscast.

Yes, I was almost 30 years old, I only had three months to go, but it is rounded, right? Although it did make me sad that they were not turning 30 years old.

After so many years focused on television news, did you imagine that one day you would be focused on something completely different, like this campaign?

No, I never imagined being in this t-shirt business, with my face on people’s chests or backs, I never, never imagined. And well, how good it was, you have to look for him, you have to look for him to get ahead.

Something that surely many want to know: where did that detail of the rose on the desk come from?

Ah well, when they made me head of the newscast, in 1987, Miguel Alemán, who was director of newscasts, told me: “Why don’t you think of something you like to identify your newscast, some detail that you like a lot?” And since I’m a big fan of flowers, they fascinate me, because I said: I’m going to put a flower, and I decided that it would be precisely a rose, rose … And it stayed there for 29 years or so, every day they brought me a fresh rose … And they are beautiful… Look here I have one (takes out a flower and shows it).

They always accompany her then.

“Yes, always (laughs).

Lolita, thank you very much

Well, I thank you with all my heart; What satisfies me the most is that after so many years they continue to accept me, and that they have me in their homes or in their shirts or wherever … Thank you, that is an enormous joy for me. Thank you very much to all the public, and God bless you always.

Also read other contents of Normal ⬇️

