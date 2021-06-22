Intensely | Lidia Ávila: Being a soloist is no longer a priority – El Sol de México

Most of the pop artists who left a group to embark on a solo career, commonly continue down that route, even if their band of origin has sporadic returns.

But in the case of Lidia Ávila, there are so many activities that are currently keeping her busy – a future tour with her group, her strong activity on social networks, where she shares various content and promotes various brands and articles, as well as her family. that make her practically sure that it is not the time to return to that path.

“Notice that I have talked about it many times with my husband, especially now that with the OV7 pandemic he had a total pause, but the truth is that I do not know if at this point in my life, with my children, my husband and with life that I’m living now, I would really have the energy to launch a solo album, and start over again, well let’s say from scratch, because if I’m a member of OV7 it would be like starting from scratch ”, she assures.

It was more than three decades ago when, after the dissolution of the group with which she began her career, the singer decided to try her luck on her own, with a self-titled album that was published in 2004, and two more would follow. (2005) and Everything has color (2007).

There were few who were surprised that at that moment, the singer decided to try her luck in another musical style, completely different from pop: the so-called regional Mexican.

“I was always very clear about it, but indeed for the public it was as a surprise, because the most logical thing or what everyone expected was that maybe I would continue my career as my colleagues did, within pop… But I always I really liked regional Mexican music, because I come from a family of Sonorans, we really like band music and so on … But it was difficult, really, because for many it was like the pop girl who wanted to sing grupero, like that they didn’t believe me much… Let’s say it’s my thing, but people were used to seeing me in another facet ”, he admits.

About his time in that world and that industry, sometimes so different from those of pop, remember:

“It was difficult… Even when I went to festivals or regional Mexican concerts, many asked me for a photo because they were OV7 fans, and I said ‘How?’ It seemed like something very strange to me, but I enjoyed it a lot, it was three solo albums, and since OV7 came back later, I had to put that aside ”.

So, you would no longer contemplate resuming your solo career.

I’m always going to sing, because it’s something that I love, maybe I suddenly get a song as a surprise, because today social networks and digital platforms are cool, to upload it and see rather what happens, but to return like this, formally as a soloist, not at this time ”.

INFLUENCER?

Another of the activities that keep Lidia Ávila very busy are social networks, specifically her Instagram channel, through which she shares gastronomic proposals, interviews with other artists and consultations with her husband, who is a doctor.

“Before, I kind of didn’t pay so much attention (to social networks). I am very happy, because then one has to reinvent oneself… I started to give my Instagram a twist, I opened a Facebook page and there is also the project of opening a YouTube channel… It all started because we opened a cooking account with my family that it was a matter of one afternoon … And I’m enjoying it a lot, it’s another part that had never exploded and thank God we’re doing very well ”.

However, she is not considered an influencer either. He laughs as soon as the term is mentioned and notes:

“I already feel that I am from another generation! … But hey, something has to be done with social networks, you have to take advantage of them and make the most of them,” he adds.

THE FUTURE OF OV7

Before the pandemic, the group was about to go on tour to celebrate three decades of its founding.

“We put three National Auditoriums on sale, in addition to Guadalajara… and it was crazy, because we had sold out in less than 72 hours. But the pandemic stopped everything. We were very excited and I think the fans were too, because also the seven of us were going to be together after 17 years of not having been on a tour all of them… “

Now that in many parts of the world, concerts and tours are beginning to resume, perhaps it is time for that reunion to happen.

“We are only waiting for what the authorities say and also what OCESA says, because they are the promoters of this tour, so we are waiting to see what will happen … Although from what we have talked about, I I think it will be until 2022, so that it is really worth the wait and to do it as it should, because we want everything to be one hundred percent and that we can enjoy with the fans and with that full Auditorium, as we have dreamed of it so much ” .

On the experience of belonging to such a blockbuster group, at a time when there was still something left of the music industry, the singer says:

“The truth is that we are very fortunate, because we are a group that people have seen grow, both artistically and personally. They have made us part of their life, their history, and the truth sometimes I don’t believe it, but it is a blessing to be in the people’s taste and to know that when we think of doing something, like a tour or an album, the people will be there, loyal to the group… I think the seven of us are very fortunate to belong to a group like OV7 that is already part of the musical history of many families ”.

Some members of other pop groups have admitted that they didn’t even know how to sing at first, and that it was as they went along that they learned. In your case, how did this learning take place?

Note that in the case of us, Julissa, since she made the group, it was on the condition that to enter the audition you already knew how to sing, dance and act. It’s wrong for me to say it, but there was talent. Since we started we always sang live at concerts, and the preparation she gave us was incredible. She instilled in us respect for the stage, and for me it has been incredible, because it was a constant growth and preparation which is what has made us what we are today.

If you had to highlight only one OV7 album, what would it be and why?

Híjole, how difficult, because I think I’ll stick with Total Delivery or CD 00, which was the first from OV7. I think it would be Total Delivery, because that album was a great leap for us, and the truth is, from beginning to end for me it is a great album … I think it is an album that you listen to today and that continues to sound current. which is very difficult to achieve ”.

But you also mentioned CD 00.

Yes, because it was an album that marked our lives, we were some kids who became independent from Julissa, who was the creator of the group and it was also the best-selling album of our career: one and a half million copies were sold, only in Mexico … It is an emblematic album for us, which has meant and continues to mean a lot. From there many songs came out that to this day are still hits, and I dare say that the most popular of the group, not just in Mexico …

And speaking of songs, which would be the one that you would highlight the most of your entire career?

Híjole… You did make it more difficult for me! I think that if we talk about popularity or the ones that people like, I think it would be “I love you so much”, but personally I prefer “Look me in the eyes”, because the truth is that it is a song that right now. I think, we recorded it in ’97, that is, it’s over 20 years old and I don’t know, it continues to cause that same magic with people and with us… Besides that I sing it (laughs), so what better!

