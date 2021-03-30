Intensely | Jeanette: Genius and Figure – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Your name alone may not tell you much, especially to younger generations. However, the mere mention of songs like “Soy rebelde”, “Por qué te vas” or “Corazón de poeta” is enough to perfectly locate the blue-eyed singer who throughout the seventies and eighties reaped several hits that transcended times and even geographic barriers.

Jeanette was always a singular figure, beginning with her timbre of voice, between childish and ethereal, and her pronunciation, the product of singing in a language other than her mother tongue.

In all these years, and with the exception of a couple of promotional visits, he had never set foot in Mexico to sing his songs. He is also not an artist who from many interviews. For this reason, we take advantage of the fact that finally this March 27, 2021, she offered her first presentation in this country, to talk with her.

Jeanette, why have you never given a concert in Mexico?

It’s a good question, what happens is that I started coming to Latin America to do concerts until 2004, because I had rather been focused on Europe. I started coming here when they brought me to do a concert in Colombia, then in Peru, Ecuador, the United States, and now Mexico, which we were finally able to do.

Few know that your debut in music was as part of a group. Do you want to tell us about Pic-Nic?

Yes, that was the group that I started with, we are talking about 1968, when our only LP, which contained a song of mine called “Shut up girl”, which was number one. But look: we were very young, I was still studying in that school in an American nun’s school in Barcelona, ​​but my mother was not happy that I dedicated myself to music and she told me to focus more on my studies, And since I was a minor, I had no choice but to obey. As a result of this, the Pic-nic group disbanded, and later, when I was of legal age, the record company sought me out and asked me to record, but now alone, because the group no longer existed.

One of the peculiarities of your style is that you made a whole career in Hispanic music, even though you are English. How did this happen?

Yes, I was born in London, I am English. And when I was two years old we moved with my parents to the United States, so my accent is not even English, but American. But later my parents separated and my mother, who is of Spanish descent, decided to return to Spain, so we moved to Barcelona, ​​which was where I met the members of Pic-Nic and started my musical career, so I had to sing in Spanish and notice that he spoke it very badly… In fact, I still don’t speak it very well, after so long! (laughs) I still have my faults, but I think people have gotten used to it, but that was the reason why I ended up in a country that was not mine and singing in Spanish.

And how did such important figures for your career as José Luis Perales and Manuel Alejandro come into action?

The Manuel Alejandro thing was when I already started singing solo. I remember that the artistic director of the record company, which was Hispavox, taught me the song “Soy rebelde” (authored by Manuel Alejandro), that the truth at first I didn’t like it and I didn’t want to record it, but the company insisted and well, when I heard it sung by me, I did like it. At that time Manuel was starting as a composer, I think he was making songs for Raphael, but I didn’t know him that much. And the same thing happened to me with José Luis Perales, who at that time, as I was already in fashion, sent the company some songs and told them: “This is for Jeanette”.

The songs to which he refers were: “Palabras, promesas”, “Listen” and “Por qué te vas”, of which the latter would become a milestone that was successful in several countries of the world, not only in Spanish speaking , and that has been considered by the specialized press as one of the best Spanish songs of all time.

“I recorded the songs without knowing who José Luis Perales was too; It seems that that’s how I got to know them (laughs). Later with Manuel Alejandro I made another album called Corazón de poeta (1981) which I consider to be my best album, without a doubt ”, he adds.

Another important ingredient in that formula was the timbre of your voice, extremely unique.

Yes, Manuel Alejandro told me about my voice: “I have never met a person who has such a small voice, and at the same time said so much.”

You certainly had great songs during the seventies and eighties. Why didn’t you make more records afterwards?

Well, the truth is that music in the world has changed a lot. Before there were twenty record companies and suddenly we were left with two or three. And the truth was that I wasn’t really liking what they offered me either, so I decided that if I wasn’t going to do something that I liked a lot, I’d rather keep the good things I had and concentrate on my repertoire, with those wonderful songs by Perales and Manuel Alexander.

“Recording just for the sake of recording I no longer felt like recording, that’s the truth… As there was no more money, the record companies began to make recordings, but now with much simpler arrangements, not like the ones I did, with large orchestrations. Of course, the sound has changed a lot, and that is a little bit the reason why I left it. Then people ask me: “Why don’t you get something new?” Man, I would get something new, but in optimal conditions and with a lot of class, which right now is missing a lot, “he adds.

What you say is important, because these days almost no artist turns down an opportunity to record.

Of course, you can go to a bathroom and record right there and with a keyboard that makes the drums, the violins and everything, but the sound has nothing to do with it. Many times they have told me: “Why don’t you re-record” Corazón de poeta “and put another arrangement on it?” And I say: What for? If the arrangement I have is exceptional. Why am I going to mess around with a keyboard, when in my song some arrangements were made with sixty musicians and with real violins, guitars, drums, bass and real trumpets? Many artists do, but I refuse.

His own universe

Statements like these give the impression that Jeanette was trapped in time and in a parallel universe that she does not intend to get out of, because there is probably nothing better outside of it.

And that’s almost everything when we talk to her. Regarding collaborations with other artists, remember that he has accepted invitations to do something with Raphael or Coque Malla, although he is quick to clarify that he does not accept any invitation, because he is demanding.

Regarding a brief collaboration he had with the Spaniard Raúl Fernández, “Refree”, he barely remembers it and has no qualms about saying that it was for an album that had no repercussions.

Something that Jeanette experiences differently from her colleagues is the perception of the multiple versions of her songs. While most of the artists are grateful and even share the covers, she seems to downplay them, as is the case with the compilation album Contemplaciones: Homenaje Iberoamericano a Jeanette (2015), in which different indie artists from Iberoamerica pay tribute to her: “Te voy to tell the truth, it seems to me that I never heard it… Or I don’t even remember anymore ”.

What do you think of those tributes? Finally, they are a recognition of your career from the new generations.

Yes, yes, well … Now if you see in Spain there is “Soy rebelde” sung by two different girls, one is in a cider advertisement and the other in an advertisement for I don’t know what in Catalonia. And yes, there are many versions of my songs, none of them surpass mine; I tell you that right now, none.

Jeanette performed for the first time in Mexico on March 27, as part of a concert for a limited capacity called Grandiosa, in which the singers Dulce, Karina and María Conchita Alonso also participated. Said presentation will be transmitted via streaming on April 10 through www.eticket.mx

Also read other contents of Normal ⬇️

