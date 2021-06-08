Intensely | Fangoria: Existentialism, Satanism and other isms – El Sol de México

Three decades have passed, if we only count since 1990, when Alaska and Nacho Canut parted ways with their companion of a thousand battles, the late Carlos Berlanga, to start a new adventure that would bear the name of Fangoria.

Since then, the most dynamic duo in Spanish pop has produced a not inconsiderable amount of eight albums and 34 singles – not counting compilations, remixes and collaborations – that already weigh in on their own, and that are the prelude to a new mini album.

The new album was released on June 4, and with it, the band expands its already rich glossary of terms, to which several isms are now added, including: absolute momentism, pop existentialism (album title) … and even Satanism.

Alaska, what was the best and worst thing about the pandemic?

Well, the intense confinement, by my nature, was not so bad, although I have had people around who have become very desperate. I rather despaired when things started to open (laughs). The bad? Well, all the reality behind that, because one can be positive and say how good to be at home for three months, tidy up the closets, be with mom, walk through the empty city … all of that is great, but when you think what There is behind an empty city, which is a health problem, an economic problem, a work problem, a structural problem, because that is the worst thing that has left us and what we still have to recover from: the loss of people, those who they have been left in poor health, and all that that has removed everywhere … The only thing that is true is that when we get sick, the world does not stop to wait for us, and now the world has stopped for everyone, so yes It was a curious opportunity to see what happens when that happens that sometimes we ask so much that “the world stops even for a moment.”

And on a creative level, did it serve you in any way?

No, we were totally removed from any creative process. I know that there are artists who have not stopped, who have been doing streaming concerts, and who have recorded albums taking advantage of time, but not us. Rather, it was the opposite, because there was no desire to start doing something out of obligation; What did happen was that as soon as everything was opened up a bit, we discovered that we wanted to make a series of mini albums, so that they would come out on a regular basis, with three or four songs each. And it is that we did not have to release a record this year, or do concerts, because this would have been naturally our year of rest, and you see …

The first advance of this album was “Absolute Momentism”, which is inspired by a diva named Moria Casán.

Yes, Moria is from that generation of artists who have passed through the world of entertainment, playing in many places as a great star of the theater, as a great representative of the cinema that was made in the eighties; that more open-minded, more mischievous cinema, and then in the nearest decades she has continued to have a career in the theater, in the cinema, but she has also become the host of her own television program and above all, she has a way of saying things and expressing themselves that of course, I like that type of divas, who say everything and use a language that is often fantastic. That “absolute momentism” was one thing she answered about her love life; She said that she lived the absolute momentism and since we came from what we came, it seemed like a very good phrase.

And that’s the phrase on this new album.

Yes, since we started with Fangoria, on the inside sheet of each album we always include a phrase, which can be from a singer, a philosopher or some fictional character, and that was the phrase for this album. Later, when we had the song, it also became its title, because it talks about living in the present.

Besides Guille Milkway, who else assists you in the production?

The album is divided between the producers with whom we have been working in recent years. “Satanism, abstract art and rock n ‘roll” is made by John Klane, who is our arm in London, and this time we did everything virtual with him, practically the entire album became virtual, except for the part that was made in Madrid with Juan Suero. And well, with Guille we have always worked virtual, so that is not so new for us either.

They have said that another of the tracks, “Fantasmagoria”, reveals what they would do if they had been born at the end of the 19th century.

Yes … That’s what Nacho said. There were two types of meetings that were held at the end of the 19th century: those of serious people, who really believed in spirits and tried to contact them, and then there were the profiteers, who did not believe in anything, but put on shows where they fumed and they drew the attention of people who were more credulous, and those are phantasmagorias … That’s what Nacho said, but I don’t agree with him so much, because I think that we would rather dedicate ourselves to serious sessions, not to frauds within from the world of spiritism (laughs).

And they have another song called “Satanism, abstract art …”. What would be your relationship with the cult of Satanism?

Well, like all things that happen, especially from the 19th and 20th centuries, they are things that have always interested us …

It’s common to see some black metal bands tackle Satanism, but not so much pop artists.

I think they may do it from a more devout point of view, as something that has to do with their world, but we do it in the same way that we talk about Mr. Spock, Star Treck or other things of the world. popular culture that are there, not from the point of view of something that is part of our lives.

They include an acid house version of that song that takes us back to the beginnings of Fangoria.

Yes, if you look at it, the three versions of that song that we include are a bit of our history condensed into three musical styles on which we rely a lot.

By the way, in 2020 three decades of history were already fulfilled, only of what they have done as Fangoria.

Yes, time flies and it is something very strange, because we always say that we are a pop group, but pop does not have a will to endure; Another thing is that it lasts, but I don’t think that, for example, the Shangri-Las thought that their songs were going to continue to be recognized and sung 60 years later … Pop doesn’t work like that, so it’s always a surprise to see how they still interest you. the pop songs that others made since the 50s and how the pop songs that we made so long ago continue to interest… But yes, it’s funny that it’s already been 30 years, as you say, nothing more with Fangoria.

What’s next now? I see you already have concerts planned for the next few months.

Yes, we do not play in 2020. In fact, the first concert that we suspended was that of Vive Latino, and what happened was that at that time we had a freshly released album (Extrapolations and two responses) so all those songs have not been played live. Some of them have already lost their opportunity, but we are going to touch others, along with these new ones, and we will be, as always, reviewing some gaps in our history that we can. I think we are already starting to have a Raphael-type problem, in which it will be necessary to have to play three hours to cover everything, but since we don’t want to play three hours, we’d better remove some and add others to the repertoire, we rotate them.

What songs will be being incorporated into the new concerts?

There will be “The sexual revolution”, by La Casa Azul, which we have not played live, also “Momentism” and the three Satanisms played together, which will act as a musical intermission … And we will continue to have our same team with which we have not We were able to play last year, the same people that we are regularly playing with.

What else are you doing besides Fangoria? We see you involved in various projects.

Yes, we finished the theater at Easter, after spending six months in Madrid in the middle of the pandemic, which was a miracle … And since last year I started to present a television program called “Cine de barrio”, which is a review of family cinema that has been made in Spain. The program has had different presenters since it began 25 years ago, and I have joined now, which makes me enormously happy, because cinema is one of my passions, that type of cinema.

And what is the last thing that has caught your attention in music, besides The Weeknd, that I saw that they mentioned out there.

Yes, he is very significant, because the things that we tend to like are sometimes very underground and perhaps they do not reach the general public. And it is that on the other hand you have many people complaining that now everything you hear is Latin or reggaeton, and it is not true either. There is always everything. Suddenly other sounds have arrived that connect us more with a certain electronic music that interests us, precisely like the productions of The Weeknd or Dua Lipa, which are putting in some sounds from sequencers that are electronic pop, techno and that we think very interesting that they also reach a mass audience; we like that a Billie Eilish, who could remain a kind of underground star for the weirdos, suddenly also becomes a massive phenomenon … This is an interesting moment, because it is not true that there is not everything, there is of everything! And even in the mainstream, which is something that does not always happen.

