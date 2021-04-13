Intensely | Chetes: How to have healthy finances in today’s world – El Sol de México

Musicians are not usually a guild that likes to talk about finances; They are generally reluctant to delve into these issues, but in this talk with the Monterrey musician we were able to hear his advice on how to lead a healthy career, in times when music is not the best of business.

Luis Gerardo Garza, better known in the Mexican music world as Chetes, is back with new music. But now, unlike all the previous times, no longer concentrated in a complete disc but in individual songs, more in line with the way in which music is distributed and consumed in this era.

As he tells us, this change of paradigm, from the complete work that the album signifies to the most immediate work that represents a song, is one of the lessons that the pandemic left him, during which he says that at first he was not only not inspired Instead, he wasn’t making any music at all.

Towards the end of 2020, he had the idea of ​​composing a Christmas song, and as a result of that experiment, unprecedented for him, he found another way to compose and make his music known.

Your album Magnetic Odyssey was designed from start to finish for the vinyl format, with all the complexity that that entails, although in the end many will hear it only on digital platforms. It was worth it?

Yes, I do the process the same, on tape, no matter how they are going to listen to it, because for me it is important to enjoy that process of the analog format, since it gives a better sound than if you record on the computer, but it does give a texture that I like better; I think it is very worthwhile, even if it is more laborious… Let’s say I am more Omantic in that sense, and it is something that I have always liked more, not only in music; I’m also a fan of analog photography, and of movies that were shot in theaters, and it’s not that they’re better, it’s just a preference, a texture that I like better.

You finally stopped worrying about the full album format and are releasing individual songs.

Yes … Since I come from the old school of music, I always brought that idea of ​​making a record, because that’s what I’ve done all my life, but now that I made a Christmas song, that I recorded it and released it, I liked it a lot that process, especially in these times when you don’t know what’s going to happen… I used to say, well, I think it’s more worth doing songs and getting them out. For example, this one that I just released, called “Alto Riesgo”, I started recording it on February 20, and now in April you can listen to it, and that is something that you couldn’t before, because you made an album and a year or year and a half later, when you are already in something else. Right now I’m enjoying releasing a song and starting to see the comments, to have that immediate feedback.

Ultimately that was how the music industry started, based on singles rather than full discs.

Yes, it seems that it is the healthiest way to make music today, because making a complete album requires a lot of work and a very large investment, but it also depends on each artist, because maybe with a song you don’t make such a clear statement. like with a record, right? But yes, it is more practical to do it this way, because there is too much information on the internet and people are saturated and everything happens too fast.

And in this way of working, do you accompany other musicians or do you take care of everything?

Well, look, since 2010, when I made the album Hypnosis, I realized that the only way to finance the records is to do everything myself, and that I think is the future for everyone: doing it yourself or as much as possible. ; it is the healthiest and the only way an artist is going to survive. I had to do it back then because I became independent, and then I produce, mix my songs and play all the instruments I can play; Beto Ramos, who is the drummer of Jumbo, only helps me on drums, and sometimes I rely on Alejandro Rosso for keyboards, but I don’t pay him (laughs), because we have a kind of society, but hey, I do try to do it all in a very compact way, first because I like it and also because it is the cheapest way to do it; it’s the healthiest thing for music right now.

Since you’re talking about finances, how much did you spend to record Magnetic Odyssey? It may serve as a guide for other artists who want to record their music and do not know what budget they should have.

Well, that record was expensive because it was made on tape, which is not that cheap, plus some brass arrangements that I put in and some musicians and arrangers that I invited. I would tell you that that album cost me about 200 thousand pesos, which is a very low budget; Obviously it does not include the cost of the study, because I already have it here and it is rather an investment that has been made over the years, but I did manage to reduce costs, because I tell you, today you have to do it like this so that be a healthy business, not spend like crazy … By the way, that album is the album with which I have made the most money in my career, in the sense that what I invested in it I could see it return, because sometimes with the record labels You know, you invest a lot and then you never see the money from the royalties, that’s why I recommend doing it yourself and having the rights to 100 percent of your material, that’s what is worth doing now.

And that investment that you saw return, did it come back more for streaming platforms or for the sale of vinyl?

Well, the part of the platforms is, say, healthy, although it could be better, because I think that it is not paid as adequately but I also understand that there is too much competition; I think it’s decent how it recovers on platforms, but in the vinyl part it was also a good deal, because you get it back very well, especially if you sell it directly, as I said: doing it yourself is the future for the music.

Chetes emphasizes that all of the above could mean that music is not at its best, but at the same time he says that it is the best time for an artist to get back what they invest in their work:

“Before there was talk of all these great albums that sold millions, although it was difficult for the artist to receive them; now as there is a lot of competition on the internet, the difficult thing is to attract attention, but if you succeed and are independent, you will be well off. “

How do you currently feel about Monterrey, not only on a general level, on a musical level, on a social level?

Well, look, Monterrey has many contrasts, from what you see from people who have a lot of money, to the most “neighborhood”. I feel that right now there is a good vibe in general, people are more animated, much more than last year. For example, I really like the family part of Monterrey, getting along with your neighbors, living with them and that culture of soccer games and roast meats on Sundays … The truth is that I’m a fan of Monterrey, I love it everything from here: the food, the hills, the people, I think I can only tell you good things about here; I feel so comfortable here that I think that is why I have not thought of moving elsewhere.

True to this new way of producing and releasing his music, Chetes assures that he already has more songs practically ready to publicize, and he says he is ready to rejoin the activity of the concerts as soon as possible:

“I’m ready to get on a plane and go play anywhere; I’m ready to play, and I think it’s healthy for everything to open up and for the children to go back to school; I do not intend to continue living with this fear of the virus, I cannot continue with that hysteria, we must move on, because I miss that which is also the strongest part of income in my career … You cannot stop, because you have to feed the family and savings don’t last forever!

