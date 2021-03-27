Intensely | Alice Cooper: the godfather of shock rock is back – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

More than 50 years of career support it. His name is in the history books, as he helped shape the sound and look of hard rock.

He is considered “the godfather of shock rock”, for being one of the first artists who introduced the imagery of terror in this music, and because his stage proposal became popular due to the introduction of pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs and blood. false.

At 73, the author of classics like “School’s out”, “No more Mr. Nice guy” and “Welcome to my nightmare” seems not to want to rest. On the contrary, he is full of optimism and vitality.

The musician considered by the Rolling Stone Album Guide as the “world’s most beloved heavy metal artist” is back with a new album that against all odds sounds vibrant and energetic.

The album is called Detroit Stories and it has the purpose of honoring the people of that city and the musical legacy that that place has given to the world. But far from being a steamed idea, it has a precedent:

Five decades ago, the then rookie producer Bob ezrin He was working precisely with Alice Cooper’s band in the production of records such as Love it to death and Killer, from which several classics were released. Away from the hippie movement of that time, to which they were totally opposed, band and producer were focused on giving life to a powerful and furious rock.

Detroit was then the center of heavy rock, Alice explains:

“Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield; San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane; New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground… But Detroit was the birthplace of furious hard rock. Detroit was the only place that recognized the sound of guitar-driven hard rock and our crazy show on stage. ”

50 years later, Alice and Ezrin brought together several legendary Detroit musicians, including Wayne Kramer (MC5), Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (Detroit Wheels), legendary R&B and jazz bassist Paul Randolph and the Motor City Horns to record. Detroit Stories, an album about which Ezrin says: “This was made in Detroit for Detroit by Detroiters!”

Alice, why dedicate an entire album to the city of Detroit?

Well, Detroit is the home of hard rock, by bands like Iggy and the Stooges, MC5, Bob Seger, Ted Nugent, and Alice Cooper; pure bands of tremendous guitarists, who made us really be the center of all hard rock… That’s why we decided to go there and record the album, precisely with musicians from Detroit. This city is very different from Los Angeles, New York or San Francisco. It’s much more real, they are ordinary people, you know?

From this album, tracks like “Hail Mary”, “Independence Dave” and “Shut up and rock” caught my attention, but which ones would you highlight the most?

Well, it’s hard to pick a favorite song, but I think it’s “Hail Mary” because it’s good rock and roll. You highlighted precisely the hard rock songs and that is good. “Dave Independence” is about a guy who takes advantage of everyone, and “Shut up and rock” is about a guy who’s tired of people telling him all their problems, so he says, “Oh shut up and run “.

Is it true that “Don’t give up” is inspired by the pandemic?

Well, it started out as a song about suicide that was done before the pandemic. Although in the end I changed the lyrics a bit and turned it into a song about the pandemic. I thought it would be a good uplifting song. He wanted me to give the audience a chance not to be a victim; I want to think that we are going to turn this virus around, that we will be here forever, but the virus will be gone in a couple of years.

And who is “I Hate You” dedicated to?

It’s a song about the bands, when they break up, like our original band, which disbanded in 1974, but we didn’t make it mad, we actually kept in touch over the years, so I thought, “why not? make a song where each one says things about the other, all those terrible things that are said about people in these cases, but what it really does is tell the audience that we do not hate each other at all; we are having fun with the idea of ​​hating us, but it’s not like that.

The album opens with a song written by Lou Reed, of whom I think you must have very good memories.

Yes, it was originally recorded by The Velvet Underground in 1970. I turned it into a heavier version, and changed the lyrics, instead of it talking about New York talking about Detroit. I was always friends with Lou Reed, so he wouldn’t mind if I changed it and turned it into a hard rock song; in fact I think he would really like it, because he was a hard rocker and he knew me very well; He would know that I can handle the song.

If you had to choose just one artist from Detroit, who would be your favorite?

Well, there are so many great artists out there, because you have all of Motown, you have Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and all those artists. I’d say I love all hard rock bands, I like the Stooges, because they’re still unique, hey, they were the first punks back then! The first punk band, before the Sex Pistols and long before the Ramones. Iggy Pop was doing that from 1969-1970, so they were the first punk band. Also Iggy is my friend, so I think the Stooges would be my favorites.

“WE DON’T LIKE DOING ANYTHING BORING “

Many 21st century rock records sound boring, but this one sounds fresh and vibrant, how did you get it?

Well, I think it’s about the energy that we put into it. Bob Ezrin and I don’t like to do anything boring. If you’ve ever seen an Alice Cooper show, you know it’s not boring; it’s very theatrical and there’s so much that happens as we play all those great songs over the years – it’s 28 song albums! So we never make a boring song, we do our best to never be boring.

I have noticed many of my musical heroes once wore makeup. When did you discover that this was such an important element to your music?

That came up while we were thinking, “How do we decorate the music?” Because music comes first; We had to become a really good band, because we were against Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, and all those bands were great, so we would rehearse 8 or 9 hours a day to become a great band. And then I thought, “Now that we have the music, let’s put the show right and bring this Alice Cooper character to life, who is a villain and a hero, that’s where the makeup comes in, because we couldn’t just look normal. We had to look interesting, so I started putting makeup on my eyes and choosing the wardrobe… This is how the character of Alice Cooper was born, who likes to play on stage a lot.

Speaking of which, the character became known for scaring people. Do you think that in the 21st century people are still afraid of Alice Cooper?

I don’t think you can really surprise the audience anymore. I think it was easy to surprise at the beginning of the 70s, because we did not have internet and all the social networks that we have now, so the people who came to the show, then went with their friends and told them what they had seen, even exaggerating, and then came the other people who couldn’t believe what they were being told about Alice Cooper; it was very easy to surprise the audience at the time. Now I think the audience understands that everything they see is part of the show and that they would be disappointed if we didn’t do our tricks on stage… Maybe it’s not shocking now, but it’s still very entertaining.

You were talking about The Rolling Stones. Is it true that you are in a race to be older than Mick Jagger?

Oh! It is that Mick Jagger was the prototype; He is the greatest lead singer, the first and the greatest… Ozzy Osbourne, Steven Tyler and we all took lessons watching Mick Jagger, because he was the original. I have always said that since he is five years older than me, when he retires there will still be five more years left for me, but the truth is I don’t think Mick Jagger will retire.

Tell us about Hollywood Vampires, the band you have with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry (Aerosmith).

It’s a really good band. Johnny Depp on guitar is a very good player. People always think, “He’s a movie star trying to be a rock star,” but that’s not true; He was already a rock singer and guitarist before he was a movie star, so I already knew he was a good guitarist when we started forming the band. In fact, he just made an album with Jeff Beck and you don’t play with Jeff Beck unless you’re a pretty good guitarist, so people go crazy with Johnny on stage. Everyone who expected him to be a normal guitarist will be amazed when they see him play alongside Joe Perry.

Returning to Detroit Stories, how will you promote it in these circumstances of the pandemic?

We want to be on tour in the middle of the summer. Everyone is already receiving the vaccine here (in the United States), so we hope to do it… I think that by mid-July everyone will probably be back and I don’t see why we don’t do concerts again. So hopefully then and I hope that later we can go to play in Mexico City, in Monterrey in all the big cities in Mexico.

Sure, you have a huge legion of followers here.

Yes! The last time we played in Mexico City we had a large audience, and we were supposed to return last September, but then the pandemic stopped everything… We are ready to return to Mexico as soon as we can!

Also read other contents of Normal ⬇️

