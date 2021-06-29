Intensely | A Bronco that should no longer exist (but does exist) – El Sol de México

There are from music stars to music stars. Some more popular than others. But we know that a group is really popular, when its name breaks the strictly musical barriers, to sneak into the popular imagination in different ways.

In the case of the Monterrey Bronco, it was a popular group. Beyond the millions of records sold and the total crowds in forums and stadiums of any size, his footprint found its way into comics, perfumes, clothing and boots lines, series, movies … and even soap operas.

Such is the amount of things that this group has done in its 36-year history, that one would imagine that they no longer lack anything to do, that they have already put into practice all the movements of the music industry.

But there is always something new to try. In the case of the group founded by Lupe Esparza, one of the strategies they had pending was to release a material on their own, that is, independently, and no longer with a large record company, as they did throughout their entire career. story.

At this moment, the group is promoting a new song entitled “Who said I?”, Which in turn is part of an album called Welcome to Life, which at some point they will release.

“We already wanted to retell new Bronco stories, because the other Bronco stories are already widely told…” Lupe Esparza himself was sincere during the beginning of our talk.

Regarding the independent facet in which they are now working, René Guadalupe Esparza -one of the two heirs of José who joined this new lineup- assures that they are launching their own label (Qué Tono Music) designed not only for their future productions, but to probably also support new talents.

For a group like Bronco, what are the pros and cons of going independent?

Lupe: “I think there are not many cons. We have learned from the bad and good things both from record companies, as well as from managers and artistic representation offices … I think that the great advantage we have is our experience, because obviously it would cost a lot more work for a group that is just starting. Now everything depends absolutely on us, on what we do so that our label moves and that people find out that we did something new, and that implies a lot of work and dedication, in addition to having a highly qualified team of social networks, promotion and platforms digital ”.

They have said that René, José Adán and Javier are the new blood of the group. Are you saying that Bronco already needed a transfusion?

Lupe: (laughs) No … not that I needed it, but … I think that this Bronco, on paper, should not exist, because Bronco ended with the departure of Choche and Javier, who had already resigned to that. But I, Lupe Esparza, felt the need and the desire to follow the path, making stories. And what could he lose if he invited the boys, who were also in their time of wanting to be in music … Although it was not going to be a very easy task. So far, after 10 years of being together with them, we feel very palpable the love of the people who have already accepted them as part of Bronco.

Was that transition difficult?

Lupe: “It was a very transcendental event for me, as a person and as a singer, to go from a formation of four totally known individuals individually, such as Ramiro, Javier, Choche and a certain Guadalupe Esparza, who set the bar very high, but now they boys have shown me all their hearts that they can put into what we are doing; so much so, that now the production and progress of this is really in their hands, while I already only supervise them, but very superficially, because I like what is being done ”.

Speaking of hardships, how do you remember the period when they came back but couldn’t use the Bronco name?

Lupe: “Well… it was complicated, because when we decided on the famous reunion, in which everyone, including us, thought it was going to be fabulous and that people were going to be waiting for it, well … I was hoping, and I mean it very honestly. It was helpless not to feel that response, even with the original Broncos, surely it had to do with the name, that we called ourselves The Giant of America. But that stage was really complicated, I think it was wasted time, because we had a floor brake on and great things could not be done.

Good thing they managed to get it back.

Lupe: Yes, I think that today that we have already rescued the name of Bronco and the desire to do it, all that has helped us to walk little by little, although at no time can you compare that great time of the Broncomia, of the wave grupera de oro, with what happened today, but we are there, we are present, and we consider ourselves a contemporary group, not a group of memories, because of the music we are making and that fills us with great pride ”.

They have said that they were the first group of their style to break the barrier of social classes … And then they also broke down some barriers of musical genres, with their multiple collaborations.

Lupe: “There is something to that, but I don’t want to award us things that are not. I believe that socioeconomic barriers and borders were broken as well, because Bronco has had the joy of being even in Italy or Spain, and obviously in all of America, including Brazil … I think we were blessed that our songs had wings to reach places where we never imagine.

Speaking of breaking barriers, in their album Tribute to great groups they include a version of “Naila”, a song whose origin is unknown to many.

Lupe: “Yes, it came from a poem by García Lorca that is actually called“ La casada infiel ”and that is the spoken part of the song, because the sung part we got from a group from Acapulco called La Amistad.

That part is from the Oaxacan Chuy Rasgado.

Lupe: “Look, what things right? I had not even thought about it, but it is a fact that this is one of the most representative songs of the group to date, we could say that it is one of the Bronco anthems “.

At this point in the talk, we get to a point where it feels like we can talk about just about anything. So we dare to go a little further.

Lupe, it will seem frivolous to you, but I’ve always thought that the Kinky bassist -who by the way appeared on the Bronco tribute album, Tribute to the Greatest- copied the way you stand on stage and put on the bass, almost at the knees.

“You’re right, apart from him he’s a great friend of us, and I think we all have influences from other groups or other artists… It doesn’t mean that I had it in him… I hadn’t seen him like that, but I could be, because really that was my way of using the bass … very low ”.

The talk continues, while we continue to review some of the periods and the most emblematic projects of this group. There are records out there like Primera Fila, which Lupe says marked the restart of Bronco’s history, and that from there more things came and up to this date we are making unreleased music, a good run that extends precisely to our days.

Once they are in confidence, even the figure of the still governor of Nuevo León, the state from where Bronco emerged, and who by the way shares a nickname with them.

Lupe laughs out loud and points out:

“Name … Every so often I see memes about that, and well it all adds up … Right? I don’t really know why they got that nickname for our governor!

