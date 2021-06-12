Intense trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass with Megan Fox and Bruce Willis

Share

You just shared the trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass, a Randall Emmett thriller starring Megan Fox and Bruce Willis.

Maybe Megan fox Y Bruce Willis They are not in the best moment of their film career, but at least they are still working hard and that is worthy of being recognized. Now we can see them together in a movie where they play some FBI agents looking for a serial killer. The trailer that we leave you below Midnight in the Switchgrass It is very interesting, but it may tell too much about the plot. Still, it’s sure to be a movie to watch this summer.

What is the movie about?

Midnight in the Switchgrass Official Synopsis:

While in Florida in another case, FBI agents Helter (Bruce Willis) and Lombardo (Megan Fox) come across State Trooper Crawford (Emile Hirsch), who is investigating a series of murders of women that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for a sting operation, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

Directed by Randall Emmett who has a long career as a producer, Midnight in the Switchgrass apart from Megan fox Y Bruce Willis, also stars Emile hirsch (Into the Wild), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), Michael Beach (If Beale Street Could Talk), Lukas haas (Origin) and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The film is scheduled to open in select theaters, in Apple TV + and everywhere you can rent movies starting July 23, 2021. It will also be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on July 27, 2021.

