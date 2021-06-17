Intense preparation of Manny Pacquiao to face Spence Jr in his return to the ring

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, considered one of the best boxers in boxing history, will once again step into the ring at 42 to face the American Errol Spence Jr. in what will be one of the great boxing events of 2021 and which will take place next August 21 in Las Vegas (Nevada). At stake are the welter belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF), held by the American.

PacMan showed on his social networks a series of videos in which it can be seen that his speed and power are intact. He can be seen doing three- or four-hitting combinations up and down, looking for speed to be the key to taking Spence’s undefeated away. The compiled below is courtesy of the account Izquierdazo.

“I think my break of almost two years helped me because I needed a long break,” Pacquiao assured during an interview for News5 and added: “My speed is still there, my style never faded. I never felt like this since I started boxing. I feel like I missed boxing “.

“I’m doing my best to do better than the Thurman fight, I want to develop my conditioning and speed so I cut a few pounds to regain my speed.explained the world boxing legend.

Pacquiao will arrive with two years of inactivity, after during 2020 he did not fight to focus on his political activities in the Philippines in search of helping his country to get ahead in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. His last presentation was with a victory against Keith Thurman.

Spence Jr., 31, 11 years younger than PacMan, is undefeated, so he is expected to be a tough opponent for the experienced Filipino boxer. In his career he has a record of 27 wins (21 knockouts) and no losses. His last fight was in December 2020 and ended with a unanimous decision victory against his compatriot Danny García.

