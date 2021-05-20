Intense photo! Aleida Núñez shows off her figure with a mini skirt | Instagram

For any celebrity it is important that their followers are happy not only with their work but also with their person, in the case of the actress Aleida Núñez has been given the task of pampering them with different content on their social networks, always highlighting their charms with intense photographs just like she did with a mini skirt, top and leather jacket.

For years, the beautiful businesswoman and model as well as an actress has delighted our pupils with her characters and especially her beautiful figure, because, as she herself mentioned in one of her publications, she has been fascinated by exercising since she was 16 years old. .

After 24 years of constant exercise, perhaps every day, the result of your effort can be seen with the naked eye and even without the need for you to wear tight or revealing clothing.

Of course, it is also a great pleasure to see her show off her body like every beautiful and flirtatious woman, just as she did on May 8, on her official Instagram account where she shared this photo that immediately attracts attention.

Aleida Nunez She is 1.65 meters tall, she is not very tall, although for many Mexicans she has the perfect stature, that is, not so tall, but not so short, of course she usually increases a few centimeters when she wears a heel, but in the same way she has very good stature.

In her publication, she is very flirtatious because she is sitting on some steps that are apparently made of wood, as already mentioned, she is wearing a mini skirt that looks like leather, as well as a jacket made of the same material as her skirt, a pink bralette and to combine with them some pointe shoes also in pink.

Because of the way in which posing her shapely legs they became the protagonists of the image, both are slightly bent and shiny, their huge charms They also look very captivating, the photo in general could be considered as a work of art, with which its followers are sure to agree.

Friday … Saturday somewhere in the world, “Aleida wrote.

From what we have seen in several of his publications the interpreter of “Gardenia“in the soap opera”Tomorrow is Forever“She really likes to use pointed shoes, because this is not the first time we have seen her use this type of design, which stylizes her legs and which by the way look extremely elegant.

With 94.7 thousand red hearts, the beautiful brunette-skinned actress is about to reach one hundred thousand like’s, perhaps within a few months she will be able to reach them and like other internet personalities, especially Instagram, she will stay with this type of reactions at least, in terms of their comments we have more than a thousand at the moment.

After this publication, Núñez has posted 9 more photographs, just as flirtatious as this one, although he usually shares this type of content, it seems that a new photo surpasses all the past ones, but in reality all are just as captivating even if he appears posing differently.

Among the comments that the actress received, we find several where she tells her that she is an extremely beautiful woman, some agree that it is always a delight to be able to see her and that the person next to her must be very lucky, Aleida is in a relationship with Tadeo Mendoza, with whom she seems to have been married for a long time and is the name that many men have to envy.