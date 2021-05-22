Intense in a swimsuit, Celia Lora shows off her most hidden tattoo and more | INSTAGRAM

When Celia Lora, the model Y Mexican driver, he proposes, he succeeds and this time he managed to attract the attention once again of his large fan base who arrived quickly when they realized that he had uploaded a photograph in a bathing suit.

Her loyal audience was waiting for an engaging piece of entertainment from her and she provided it for them, one in which she is wearing one of the swimsuits from the store she selected. young mexican to be your official representative and ambassador.

That’s right, it’s about a melon swimsuit with print of eyes and an ornament in the central part, so we can see the great quality of the garment that it is and how well it was on the young woman, who put herself in a very striking position on a hammock.

The position, the swimsuit, the charms and that face so coquette Y cute she did for her fans were enough to bring the post to 378,000 likes, a number that continues to grow and reflects the support of her fans, as well as thousands of comments complimenting her.

There is no doubt that the model has been practicing for a long time posing in this way and looking in the most attractive way possible, gaining a lot of experience in the field and being able to launch this type of content constantly, since its creation is now facilitates a lot.

Of course, the photograph was taken by an expert on the subject, the professional photographer Mauro, who was in charge of capturing the beautiful images and creating a work of art with Celia’s beauty.

Thanks to all the free time that Celia had inside her house, she managed to take advantage of the time and grow her social networks, at the same time that she considered becoming influencers and youtuber, so she started her own channel, in which in fact she is currently find a new piece that we will be bringing very soon so you can enjoy it to the fullest and find out about everything that happened in it.

For now, stay tuned for Show News so you don’t miss out on the best and most flirtatious content from Celia Lora, the pretty daughter of Alex Lora, legendary vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, who never stops surprising us with her great way to model and show off your pretty personality.