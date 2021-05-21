Intense face to face between José Ramírez and Josh Taylor 2 days before the battle for the undisputed Jr. Welterweight championship

LAS VEGAS (May 20, 2021) – An intense head-to-head between undefeated monarchs to set the stage for what promises to be an intense 140-pound world championship clash. WBC / WBO champion José Ramírez and WBA / IBF champion Josh Taylor saw each other for the first time Thursday at the final press conference for the undisputed junior welterweight world championship matchup. to be held this Saturday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) and Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) are fighting, not only to maintain their undefeated records, but to become the sixth man to achieve undisputed status in the four-belt era. For the first time since the match was officially announced nearly three months ago, the world’s two best 140-pound fighters went head-to-head.

Two days before the fight, this is what Taylor, Ramirez, and promoter Bob Arum had to say during the press conference:

Bob arum

“I am very excited. Last June we started with the experience of making billboards in “La Burbuja”. Now, at the end of this pandemic, we have the best fight of all this experience. We don’t have to sell anything on this fight. We only mention the fighters. They are both undefeated, both former Olympians, both world champions. This will be a great fight! “

Jose Ramirez

“I have faced many left-handed fighters in my career. At an amateur and professional level. I’ve been preparing for this fight my whole life. I am very well prepared. I believe in my abilities and I will do my best. I always train like I’m not the favorite. I always train as if every fight is the biggest fight of my career. I can’t afford to lose. That has always been my mindset. I always find a way to win. I will find a way to win.

“This is a fight that will bring me a lot of glory. I will become the first fighter of Mexican descent to become an undisputed world champion in boxing history. This fight could open the doors to the Hall of Fame for me. This fight will bring glory to all my Mexican people, but also to all the hardworking immigrants who have come to the United States. I myself am a proud immigrant ”.

“I feel blessed to have come so far in my career. I am honored to be a part of such a great and important fight for boxing. Everything went very well in training camp. I feel very motivated. I feel very excited and day by day the feeling of giving it my all got bigger and bigger. God first, all the hard work and sacrifices I made will show in the ring on Saturday. “

“I think a fighter like Taylor will bring out the best in me. He’s a technical fighter and when you face a fighter like that, you see everything clearly. They will see all the little things that I have worked on and that will show the experience I have as a fighter. They will see all my skills and I will put on a great show against a great fighter. That will be more credit to me. “

Josh taylor

“I loved every minute of the camp in Las Vegas. It felt great to be back to normal. “

“I respect every fighter who enters the ring. You don’t become a unified champion by luck. You have to be a great fighter. I respect him a lot. He’s a great fighter and a great person, but on Saturday night, as soon as the bell rings, all that respect goes out the window. I’m sure I’ll get the knockout on Saturday. “

“This fight means the world to me. It puts my name in the history books as one of the greatest Scottish fighters ever. This is why I have trained so hard for this fight. I dedicated my whole life to sports. That is why I am so confident ”.