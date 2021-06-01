Intel’s New Ultralight Notebook Chips Hit 5GHz for the First Time | Technology

The new 11th generation processors introduced by Intel this week bring 5Ghz speeds to ultralight notebooks for the first time.

Computex, a technology fair in Taipei, is held this week. In it Intel has presented two new processors, the Intel Core i5-1155G7 and Intel Core i7-1195G7, two U-series chips that are focused on ultralight notebooks.

The company, in addition to confirming that the shortage of components will take several years to solve, has taken another step in the history of its processors. The Intel Core i7-1195G7 It is now the first processor within the U series to achieve a turbo speed of up to 5 GHz.

Until now, the i7 1185G7 processor had a base frequency of 3.0 GHz and a Turbo speed of up to 4.8 GHz, a mark that this new chip has surpassed. The Intel Core i7-1195G7 runs at a base frequency of 2.9 GHz and thanks to Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology it can reach 5 GHz.

There are dozens of different Intel CPUs, each with a nomenclature. The numbers and letters indicate the power and generation of the CPU.

This jump is an improvement for the laptops to which these processors are directed due to their reduced consumption, between 12 and 18 watts. Until now, the frequencies reached by the i7 were reserved for desktop computers.

The Intel Core i5-1155G7, meanwhile, has a base frequency of 2.5 GHz, and reaches 4.5 GHz thanks to Turbo Boost technology. Both processors support 3,200 MHz DDR4 and 4,266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM, but are not compatible with LPDDR5 RAM.

Equipped with four cores and eight threads, plus a Intel Iris Xe GPUsThese models will begin to be seen on the market at the end of the year in the equipment of brands such as HP and Asus, as explained by Intel.

Another novelty linked to these chips is that the teams that integrate them will also have their first 5G modem, the Intel 5G Solution 5000 so that laptops can make use of 5G connectivity thanks to an alliance Fibocom and MediaTek.