Intellectual property exemptions “are not a solution” for producing vaccines: BioNTech

By Douglas Busvine

BERLIN, Apr 28 (Reuters) – Granting intellectual property exemptions is not the right way to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines, the founder of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said on Wednesday, promoting instead the issuance of production licenses.

Such exemptions are among options being evaluated by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to maximize vaccine production and supply, though no decision has been made, White House press secretary Jen said Tuesday. Psaki.

“This is not a solution,” said BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin.

BioNTech, which produces and markets its messenger RNA-based injection in association with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, sees close cooperation with selected production partners as the right approach because its vaccine is difficult to manufacture.

“We are considering ways to grant special licenses to competent producers,” Sahin told an online briefing organized by the German association of foreign correspondents.

This would ensure that the quality of vaccines delivered to different regions of the world is consistent, Sahin said, adding that those receiving the licenses could contribute to production near the end of this year.

The BioNTech / Pfizer injection has been widely administered in countries such as Israel, the United States, and Great Britain, and is also the main vaccine in the European Union inoculation campaign.

Sahin said it is important that injections produced in the EU can be exported to other parts of the world. The region could achieve herd immunity by late summer, but it would be of little use for Europe to be safe as the virus continues to ravage other places, he added.

BioNTech expects Chinese health authorities to approve its vaccine “no later than July,” Sahin said at the briefing, adding that it should be possible to start distributing it there that month.

“I am optimistic that we can help the people of China,” Sahin said, describing his local partner, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, as “a great company.”

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)