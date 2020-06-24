Yesterday what was an open secret was confirmed, Apple will make the leap to ARM processors and will gradually abandon Intel processors, a complicated movement that many called even impossible, but that in the end has become an overwhelming reality for the giant of Santa Clara.

We don’t talk without reason. Apple is one of the most important companies in the technology sector, sells millions of Mac, iMac and MacBook computers a year, and the fact that it has decided to abandon Intel processors to use its own SoCs is a significant loss for the chip giant, which will no longer continue to supply it with Core and Xeon chips.

On the other hand, and looking beyond income derived from the sales of Core and Xeon processors to Apple, an amount with which Intel will soon cease to count, we must take into account the blow that this represents for the prestige of the chip giant. That Apple has decided to abandon Intel does no good to the image of the company that Bob Swan runs, and in fact comes at one of the most “difficult” times for those in Santa Clara.

Quotation marks have an important reason for being. Say that a giant like Intel that has millionaire income and that holds an enviable positiongoing through a difficult moment may seem contradictory or even nonsense, but again you have to look Beyond the numbers.

Intel has been with trouble completing the transition to the 10nm process, it has several open fronts It has not managed to close, it has made considerable mistakes with the launch of products that have been a total failure and it is investing many resources to enter the sector of dedicated GPUs, a movement that nobody knows how it will turn out, but that has raised many doubts which, to this day, remain unanswered.

Apple may count on Intel

The fact is that, despite everything, Intel has confirmed that it will support Apple in everything necessary to complete this transition to its own processors, but maintains that its processors are the best option, and places special emphasis on the Tiger Lake chips, a generation that has not yet reached the market, and that as we know will be based on the 10 nm ++ process.

The Tiger Lake series promises a significant improvement in terms of IPC, thanks to the use of cores Willow Cove, and will be equipped with a Intel Gen12 GPU, the same architecture that the company uses in its dedicated graphics solutions. It is clear that Intel is not going to say publicly that its processors are, in some way, inferior to Apple’s chips, but using a generation that has not yet reached the market as an argument is another clear example of what we have said previously, that Intel is not at its best.

Thanks to the joint work of Apple and Intel the applications for macOS they will be universalThat is to say, they will work without problems both on an Apple Silicion SoC with semi-custom ARM CPU and with a 64-bit x86 chip from Intel, in fact Apple products with both types of processors will coexist for a time, and will receive support for several years.

If you plan to buy a Mac, either desktop or laptop, and you want to bet on an Apple Silicon solution, you will have to wait, at least, by the end of the year, date on which the first team of the apple giant equipped with said chip will arrive. We don’t have information on how this transition could affect the price of Apple products, but in theory it should help reduce it, since everything stays at home.