Intel Warns Chip Supplies Shortage Could Take Several Years to Fix

The company will invest 16,000 million euros in the opening of new plants

Teleworking has increased its demand

The automotive and electronics sectors, the most affected

The shortage of chips in the market will not be solved in the short term. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has acknowledged that the problem may take several years to resolve.

According to Gelsinger, the increase in teleworking in the middle of the pandemic has caused a growth in demand for semiconductors. “Although the industry has taken steps to address short-term limitations, it could still take a couple of years for the shortage of materials to be resolved,” said the company president.

An investment plan of more than 16,000 million euros

For now, Intel plans to start producing chips within six months to try to solve its shortage in automobile lines in the United States within an investment plan of more than 16,000 million euros.

The plan includes opening two factories in Arizona and then expanding to other locations in the United States and Europe. Intel competes with Taiwan and South Korea, the two powers that dominate 70% of the global chip market.