Intel tried to dive into Mac but ended up accidentally mocking a PC

Intel made waves (little waves, but waves anyway) this week when it launched an ad campaign featuring none other than the “I’m a Mac” guy, Justin Long, explaining why PCs are better than Macs. Five Intel YouTube videos have racked up more than a million views since they were posted Wednesday, but the campaign extends beyond videos as Intel also launched a website extolling the benefits of PCs over Mac.

There are some interesting stats on the page, but it looks like Intel was so busy trying to make Apple look bad that it ended up calling one of the computers it was supposed to be promoting by accident.

“In the real world, a PC with an 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processor offers more to users, and we have real research and test results to prove it,” states a blurb at the top of the website page. from Intel. “Many Apple M1 claims do not translate into real world use and appear questionable. Compared to a PC with the 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processor, the features of the MacBook M1 just don’t add up. “

The page then details all the ways that PCs are superior to Macs, from the variety of form factors to touchscreens and support for multiple displays and hundreds of games that cannot be played on macOS. But about halfway down the page, Intel starts talking about the “reality” of battery life on a MacBook M1 compared to the Acer Swift 5. While Apple claims that the MacBook Air M1 has battery life At 18 hours, Intel’s test showed that in the real world, it only lasted 10 hours and 12 minutes, while the Acer Swift 5 lasted 10 hours and 6 minutes.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but quickly realized that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for .. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat, and Game Rant.

Source: .