Intel to work with India’s Reliance Jio on 5G networking technology

By Stephen Nellis

Jun 21 (.) – Intel Corp announced on Monday that it will work with Indian company Reliance Jio to develop 5G networking technology.

Intel’s venture capital unit had invested $ 250 million in Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio Platforms unit last year, saying the two companies would find areas of technology collaboration.

Intel said Monday that it will work on “joint innovations” with Reliance Jio for its 5G radio access network (RAN), among other things.

“This is the fruit of that partnership,” Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of Intel’s data platforms group, told . in an interview. “5G in India is going to be massive and they (Reliance Jio) are doing it in an incomparable way.”

Reliance Jio is one of many operators around the world using a new approach to building 5G networks.

Instead of using equipment primarily from specific telecommunications companies such as Nokia, Ericsson or Huawei Technologies Cos, operators are switching to software to handle more network functions and take advantage of the same type of standard equipment used in data centers to run the networks. .

Intel, for its part, has been losing share in its major data center and personal computing markets to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc after years of manufacturing problems, but network chips have become a part of the game. most important part of its business, growing 20% ​​in 2020 to represent $ 6 billion of its $ 77.9 billion in sales.

Dan Rodriguez, CEO of Intel’s Network Platforms Group, said part of that growth is due to Intel’s decision nearly a decade ago to invest in operating system-like software for its network chips.

The system, called FlexRAN, allows operators or software companies to write code for 5G networks.

(Report by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)