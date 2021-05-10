Intel Tiger Lake-H will power ASUS laptops

Intel will officially announce the new Tiger Lake-H processors tomorrow May 11 and the main manufacturers will give the replica with the corresponding product presentation. ASUS, the first seller of gaming laptops, will present at least two new models (and other updated ones) at a dedicated event: ROG Zephyrus M16 and ROG Zephyrus S17.

Tiger Lake-H (H45) will be the third installment of Intel’s 11th generation Core platform for notebooks. It will follow the premiere of the ‘U’ and ‘Y’ models last fall (portable, convertible and 2-in-1 low and ultra-low voltage) and the recently launched ‘H’ (35) that added higher performance than the previous ones. but controlling consumption, thickness and weight.

Like the previous ones, they will be manufactured in technological processes of 10 nm ++ «SuperFin», but they will increase their performance with models of 6 and 8 cores of native processing, a new memory controller and the latest technologies in connectivity, highlighting Wi-Fi 6 / 6E, Thunderbolt 4.0 and PCIe 4.0. Although they will include new batch integrated graphics based on Intel Xe (Gen12), the graphics power will come from the NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile with which they will be combined.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

ASUS had already revealed its global laptop catalog for 2021 where the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 or the ROG Zephyrus Duo stood out for the novelty that the use of AMD Ryzen 5000H processors entailed. Of course, ASUS continues to support Intel hardware and in addition to updating existing models to the latest generation, it will market new ones like the ones at hand.

The biggest novelty in its catalog will come from a model with a 16 inches and 16:10 aspect ratio. We expect ASUS to offer the top-of-the-range platform installation, the Core i9-11980HK with 8 cores and 16 threads of native processing, unlocked multiplier to facilitate overclocking and where at least two of the cores could operate above 5 GHz frequency.

Depending on the configuration, the manufacturer will offer as an option other models such as the Core i9-11900H and Core i7-11800H also with 8 cores, while the cheapest options would go through the 11400H and 11260H. There will be plenty of RAM and storage with PCIe 4.0 solid state drives, while the graphic section will be enhanced with dedicated up to RTX 3080s.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17

A large laptop that will stand out for its 17-inch screen, premium aluminum chassis and a special cooling system with an aerodynamic design that elevates the position of the keyboard to maximize airflow underneath and to extract the full potential of the processor and graphics.

The rest of the configuration will be the same as the previous model. Multiple Tiger Lake-H processors to choose from, ample amounts of RAM and storage, and the connectivity advantages of the platform, Thunderbolt 4.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Starting tomorrow when Intel presents the platform we will know the complete configuration, price and availability for these powerful laptops for gaming or all computer use.