Intel reiterates chip supply shortage could last for several years

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The Intel Corp chief executive said on Monday it could take several years for the global semiconductor shortage to be resolved, a problem that has shut down some auto production lines and is being felt in other sectors as well. like consumer electronics.

Pat Gelsinger said in a virtual session at the Computex show in Taipei that the tendency to work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic had caused an “explosive growth cycle of semiconductors” that has put enormous pressure on the chains of world supply.

“But while the industry has taken steps to address short-term constraints, it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address the shortage of smelter capacity, substrates and components.”

Gelsinger had told The Washington Post in an interview in mid-April that the shortage would take “a couple of years” to subside, and that he planned to start producing chips within six to nine months to cope with the shortage in America’s auto factories.

Intel announced in March a $ 20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, building two factories in Arizona and opening its plants to outside customers.

“We plan to expand to other locations in the United States and Europe, ensuring a safe and sustainable semiconductor supply chain for the world,” Gelsinger said, without elaborating.

Intel’s plans could directly challenge the world’s two other companies that can make the most advanced chips: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Both have come to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing business, moving much of their operations from the United States, where much of the technology was invented, to Asia, where more than two-thirds of advanced chips are now manufactured.

