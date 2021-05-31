Intel reaches 5 GHz in its new 11th generation processors for lightweight and 5G ultrabooks

It is the week of Computex and Intel has taken the opportunity to present its latest 11th generation Intel Core processors. It’s about the new Intel Core i5-1155G7 and Intel Core i7-1195G7, two chipsets of the U series focused on ultralight notebooks.

Intel brings a new level to its U series with a base clock frequency slightly below its highest range, but with a turbo speed of up to 5 GHz, being the first to beat this mark within the U series.

Intel’s most powerful processor for ultrabooks

Intel had the i7 1165G7 and 1185G7, the latter with a base frequency of 3.0 GHz and a Turbo of up to 4.8 GHz. Now with the presence of the new i7 1195G7 this mark is exceeded and is positioned as the reference of Intel for the U series, which stands out for its efficiency, a frequency of 2.9 GHz and a Turbo of 5 GHz.

The new processors uses technology Intel Turbo Boost 3.0 and Iris Xe GPU maximum clock speed increased by 50 MHz It happens to be 1.4 GHz on the i7 and 1.35 GHz on the i5. Its efficiency is between 12W and 28W.

In the performance comparison, Intel compares its new Core i7-1195G7 to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, ensuring an advantage of around 2x when playing.

Despite talking about processors for Ultrabooks, which often compete with ARM processors, Intel describes these chips as Windows-focused processors and focusing on AMD as competition.

They will be used by the end of the year together with a new 5G modem

HP, ASUS and HP they will be the first brands to take advantage of the new Intel Core of the U series. According to the company explains in a statement, the first ultrabooks to make use of the Intel Core 1195G7 and i5 1155G7 will arrive at the end of the year.

Starting in 2022, Intel plans to expand its availability to more than 30 models, also reaching new agreements with HP, DoCoMo, MediaTek and China Mobile.

In addition to the new processors, Intel has announced its first global carrier-certified 5G M.2 modem, through an alliance with Fibocom and MediaTek. With this new Intel 5G Solution 5000 modemmanufacturers will be able to offer laptops with 5G connectivity worldwide. A modem that will also arrive at the end of the year and will ideally be offered alongside the new U-series chipsets.

